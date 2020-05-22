Georgetown men's basketball coach and Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing has tested positive for COVID-19, Ewing announced on Friday.

“I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly,” Ewing said in a statement. “I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Now more than ever, I want to thank the healthcare workers and everyone on the front lines. I’ll be fine and we will all get through this.”

The Knicks sent well wishes to Ewing via Twitter:

Per Ewing's statement, he is currently in isolation and under hospital care. No other members of the Georgetown men's basketball program have tested positive for the virus.