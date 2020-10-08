Kansas Head Coach Les Miles Tests Positive for COVID-19

Kansas head coach Les Miles announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Miles still plans to serve as the Jayhawks' head coach remotely.

“Today, I was notified that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am beginning the isolation process at my home and will continue to fulfill my head coach responsibilities remotely," Miles said in a statement. “Although I will not physically be able to attend practice for the time being, I will be using the technology available for remote working to stay connected during staff meetings, meetings with players, etc."

“Thank you for your prayers and support in advance. I look forward to beating this virus and returning back to be with my team in person very soon. Rock Chalk!”

Miles, 66, still plans on coaching the Jayhawks against West Virginia on Oct. 17, according to Kansas director of athletics Jeff Long.

“Coach Miles has tested positive for COVID-19 through our surveillance testing. At this time, we believe he will be able to continue to perform his head coaching duties," Long said in a statement. "Based on the other test results, no other coaches tested positive. As long as Coach Miles does not develop symptoms or have a fever, we anticipate he will be able to coach the West Virginia game on Oct. 17."

2020 marks Miles's second year at Kansas after 12 seasons with LSU. He went 3–9 in 2019. The Jayhawks currently sit at 0–3 in 2020 after a 47-7 loss to Oklahoma State on Oct. 3. Kansas has not registered a winning season since 2008.