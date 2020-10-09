Saturday's game between FAU and Southern Miss has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues at FAU, the school announced Thursday.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes will always be our highest priority as we deal with this pandemic," FAU vice president and athletic director Brian White said. "We'll continue to work diligently with Conference USA and Southern Miss to reschedule this game."



A makeup date for the game has not been set.

“We understand this COVID-related decision made by Florida Atlantic to not play our game this weekend and appreciate the consistent communication with our athletic department during the week," Southern Miss athletic director Jeremy McClain said in a statement. "We are disappointed for our student-athletes who will not get a chance to participate, however we will work with Florida Atlantic and Conference-USA to reschedule this game for later in the season.”

This is the third game FAU has had rescheduled this season. Its first two games on the schedule—away against Georgia Southern and home against South Florida—were also postponed because of positive COVID-19 test results.

FAU and Southern Miss do not share a bye week, though both teams' final games are scheduled for the weekend of Nov. 28. The C-USA Championship is scheduled for Dec. 5, but the conference has said it could move later depending on the need to potentially reschedule regular season games.