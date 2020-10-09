A week after the SEC took center stage in college football, it's the ACC that has this Saturday's primetime matchup. No. 1 Clemson will host No. 7 Miami in a top-10 showdown, with the Tigers putting their 32-game regular-season winning streak on the line and the Hurricanes looking to notch the kind of statement win to define their revival as a program.

Elsewhere, the noon window is packed, with the Red River Rivalry (Oklahoma vs. Texas), Florida vs. Texas A&M, and Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina, with Georgia vs. Tennessee headlining the afternoon window.

Who has the edge in 11 of the weekend's biggest clashes? Our expert picks are in for Week 6.

Standings to Date

Molly Geary: 25–8

Pat Forde: 20–13

Michael Shapiro: 20–13

Ross Dellenger: 20–13



