Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo has tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced on Monday.

Izzo said in a statement that he tested positive on Monday morning and has some minor symptoms, but "remains in good health."

"I've been extremely diligent for many months now, wearing my mask in public and around the office, while adhering to social distancing guidelines," Izzo said in the statement. "I've been racking my brain, trying to figure out if there was a time where I let my guard down for just an instance. And while I haven't identified any area of exposure, what I have determined is that this shows the power of the virus. You'd be hard-pressed to find a coach who's taken more precautions than I have, following all the protocols put in place by our medical team, and yet I still contracted the virus."

The school said that during the Big Ten's daily antigen testing on Monday morning, Izzo returned a presumed positive test. That test was later confirmed by a PCR test, Michigan State announced.

Izzo, 65, said he plans on staying connected with his staff and players while dealing with the virus. The earliest he can return to the school is Tuesday, Nov. 17, which is 10 days after the onset of symptoms.

In his absence, associate head coach Dwayne Stephens will run practices, the school announced.

According to the Center for Disease Control, people in their 60s or 70s are, in general, at higher risk for severe illness than people in their 50s. Additionally, the CDC says that eight out of 10 COVID-19 reported deaths in the United States have been adults 65 years old and older.

"I'll listen to our outstanding medical staff, and follow their directions and take all the steps necessary to return as soon as possible," Izzo said.

Izzo has served as Michigan State's head coach since 1995-96. Throughout his tenure, he has nine regular-season Big Ten championships, six Big Ten tournament titles, eight Final Four appearances, eight National Coach of the Year awards and a Big Ten-record 22 straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

He led the Spartans to a national championship in the 1999-2000 season.

No other member of the Spartans' men's basketball program has tested positive for COVID-19 since Big Ten daily antigen testing began on Oct. 26.