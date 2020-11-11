Former Iowa Players’ Attorney Pulls $20M Demand, Says He’ll Sue

SI.com
NCAAF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Former Iowa Players’ Attorney Pulls $20M Demand, Says He'll Move Forward With Lawsuit

Author:
Publish date:

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The attorney representing eight Black former Iowa football players who allege racial discrimination during their time with the Hawkeyes has withdrawn his clients’ demand for a $20 million settlement and told the university he will move forward with a lawsuit.

Damario Solomon-Simmons, a civil rights attorney in Tulsa, Oklahoma, laid out his plan in a letter dated Tuesday to the Iowa solicitor general and university’s general counsel.

Solomon-Simmons stated the players’ initial demands in a 21-page letter to university officials dated Oct. 5. In addition to $20 million, the players called for the firings of head football coach Kirk Ferentz, offensive line coach Brian Ferentz and athletic director Gary Barta.

The university said it would not give in to the demands and that work had already begun to create a more welcoming environment for Black athletes.

The university in June hired an outside law firm to review the culture of the football program after dozens of former players, most of them Black, spoke out on social media to allege racial disparities and mistreatment. Their activism came as protests against racial injustice swept the nation following the death of George Floyd and after attempts to raise concerns inside the program resulted in only minor changes.

The former players who have said they were mistreated are Akrum Wadley, Aaron Mends, Jonathan Parker, Marcel Joly, Maurice Fleming, Reggie Spearman, Kevonte Martin-Manley and Andre Harris.

YOU MAY LIKE

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul reacts during the second half in game four of the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs
Play
NBA

Report: Phoenix Suns Interested in Acquiring Chris Paul

Chris Paul has playing experience under Suns coach Monty Williams.

iowa-football-helmet
Play
College Football

Former Iowa Players’ Attorney Pulls $20M Demand, Says He’ll Sue

Several Black ex-Iowa football alums alleged racial discrimination during their time in the program and demanded a $20M settlement.

Trevor Lids
Play
Video

Trevor Bauer Talks Facing Mookie Betts and New Partnership with Lids

Trevor Bauer is an MLB All-Star, NL Cy Young Finalist, and the most sought-after free-agent pitcher on the market. When it comes to free agency, the right-hander has a lot of options and decisions to weigh: location, whether and how soon the team is in a position to win and, ...read more

  • 32 minutes ago
NFL

Patriots-Jets Preview

arizona-cardinals-hall-of-fame-players-a-complete-history
Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals Hall of Fame Players: A Complete History

Among players, coaches and executives who spent at least one season with the Cardinals, 21 have been elected to the Hall of Fame. Among those are 12 who spent the majority of their career with the franchise.

Trevor-Bauer
Play
Video

Will NL Cy Young Finalist Trevor Bauer Find Happiness in Free Agency?

Trevor Bauer is an MLB All-Star, NL Cy Young Finalist, and the most sought-after free-agent pitcher on the market. When it comes to free agency, the right-hander has a lot of options and decisions to weigh: location, whether and how soon the team is in a position to win and, ...read more

  • 48 minutes ago
nba-logo
Play
NBA

Report: NBA Approves Deal for 72-Game 2020-21 Season

The change to the CBA clears the way for new salary cap and financial rules to start the 2020-2021 NBA season.

tommy-heinsohn-obit
NBA

Tommy Heinsohn's Passion for the Celtics Never Wavered

From eight NBA titles as a player to two more as a coach to four decades as a broadcaster, Tommy Heinsohn will be remembered as an iconic figure in Celtics history.