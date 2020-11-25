LSU to Complete Internal Review of Domestic, Sex Assault Cases by February

SI.com
NCAAF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

LSU Expects to Complete Internal Review of Domestic, Sex Assault Cases by February

Author:
Publish date:

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU officials have begun meeting with experts from a law firm investigating the university's handling of reported sexual and domestic assault cases.

In a published letter to members of the LSU community, interim president Thomas C. Galligan Jr. and athletic director Scott Woodward said the hiring of the Husch Blackwell law firm is aimed at "healing and progress related to recent allegations" about the school's handling of such cases.

Galligan and Woodward said the findings are expected to be complete in February and released in a public report.

Husch Blackwell's areas of expertise include federal Title IX laws that are meant to protect people from discrimination based on gender at academic institutions.

While the investigation will encompass all departments at the school, several high-profile allegations in recent years have involved members of LSU's football team, including former star running back Derrius Guice and former wide receiver Drake Davis.

Guice left LSU in good standing and was an NFL draft pick, only to be released by the Washington Football Team this year after being charged criminally with choking his girlfriend until she was unconscious.

Davis was suspended from LSU's football team and ultimately dismissed from the university because of allegations of repeated domestic abuse committed against a member of the women's tennis team.

"Accountability matters, and if Husch Blackwell finds that any wrongdoing was done by individuals or the university itself, we will take the appropriate steps," LSU's letter said. "We are confident that Husch Blackwell will provide us with the information needed to take the appropriate action, but we want you to know we will not sit still while they do their work. We are exploring immediate changes we can implement and other ameliorative initiatives."

YOU MAY LIKE

Diego Maradona starred at Napoli
Play
Soccer

Maradona's Death Hits Especially Hard in Naples

Maradona is revered by Napoli supporters, who were treated to two titles in the Argentine's time with the club.

pac-12 fb logo
Play
College Football

Which College Football Games in Week 13 Are Postponed Due to COVID-19?

With a full slate of rivalry games on schedule for Thanksgiving weekend, there have been several matchups postponed or canceled.

A generic view of a football before an NCAA game
College Football

Police: Texas State DB Khambrail Winters Fatally Shot During Drug Deal

Police officers reportedly responded to calls of shots fired in San Marcos, Texas on Tuesday after what witnesses described as a drug deal gone wrong.

LSU football helmet
Play
College Football

LSU to Complete Internal Review of Domestic, Sex Assault Cases by February

The university reportedly mishandled sexual misconduct and domestic violence accounts against football players Guice, Davis and others.

Pete Dunne_courtesy NXT
Play
Extra Mustard

A New Pete Dunne Is Ready To Carry the NXT Brand

Pete Dunne has a new focuse after getting in the best shape of his life

Sep 9, 2017; Nashville, TN, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores logo at mid field prior to the game Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports
Play
College Football

Vanderbilt Goalkeeper Practices With Football Team, Could Play Sat.

If Sarah Fuller plays for Vanderbilt on Saturday, it's believed that she would become be the first woman to log a snap in a Power 5 football game.

Maradona-Died
Play
Soccer

Measuring Maradona's Greatness and the Foundation of His Legacy

Diego Maradona's meaning in the history of the sport is derived from way more than just his on-field achievements.

rob-pelinka-lakers-bench
Play
NBA

The Biggest Winners and Losers of the NBA Offseason

As we approach the start of the new NBA season, The Crossover examines which teams' offseason moves stood out.