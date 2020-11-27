Iowa State Holds Off Texas; Nears Big 12 Title Game

SI.com
NCAAF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Iowa State Holds Off Texas to Close in on Spot in Big 12 Championship

Author:
Publish date:

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Breece Hall scored on a 3-yard run with 1:25 remaining, and No. 15 Iowa State held off last-minute drive by Sam Ehlinger and No. 20 Texas to remain in first place in the Big 12 with a 23-20 victory Friday.

After Iowa State sacked Ehlinger on third down, Texas’ Cameron Dicker barely missed left with a 58-yard field goal attempt as time expired.

The Cyclones (7-2, 7-1) have almost locked up a spot in the Big 12 championship game for the first time.

Hall gained 91 yards on 20 carries, his first game under 100 this season, but had 30 on the final 69-yard touchdown drive. Quarterback Brock Purdy connected with tight ends Charlie Kolar and Dylan Soehner for the other 39 yards.

Iowa State beats Texas

Iowa State trailed 20-16 early in the fourth quarter after bad two-play sequence for Texas (5-3, 4-3) helped the Cyclones get a field goal by Connor Assalley.

First, the Longhorns came up 3 yards short throwing the ball on a fake punt on fourth-and-8. Then Purdy found Kolar for 44 yards. A holding penalty by the Cyclones forced them to settle for the Assalley’s field goal to make it 20-16.

The Longhorns also were stopped inches short on a fourth-and-2 at the Iowa State 13 with 8:05 left in the fourth quarter when a field goal would have made it a seven-point game.

Purdy completed 25 of 36 for 312 yards and one touchdown. Kolar made six receptions for 131.

Ehlinger was 17 of 29 for 298 yards and one touchdown in what could be his final home game for the Longhorns. Ehlinger and Brennan Eagles set up touchdowns in the first and third quarters, connecting for 59 and 45 yards.

Hall began the game averaging 146 yards a game, fifth best in the country.

Texas, with its much-improved run defense, limited him to 37 yards by halftime, but needed a missed 41-yard field goal attempt by Assalley to escape with a 13-10 lead.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa State: The Cyclones have never won a championship in the Big 12 or their previous league, the Big Eight. Iowa State’s last conference title came in 1912. The Cyclones have not secured a spot in the Big 12 championship game, but a victory against West Virginia next week or another loss by Oklahoma could seal it.

Texas: The Longhorns have not been eliminated from the Big 12 race, but it’s real close with two games to play.

UP NEXT

Iowa State plays host to West Virginia on Dec. 5 to finish the regular season.

Texas faces Kansas State on Dec. 5.

YOU MAY LIKE

Iowa State beats Texas
Play
College Football

Iowa State Holds Off Texas; Nears Big 12 Title Game

The Cyclones have almost locked up a spot in the Big 12 championship game for the first time.

SI_FANTASY_W12_V_RB
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Running Backs - Fades, Sleepers, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em running backs for Week 12 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

ryan-day-ohio-state-football
College Football

Ohio State's Ryan Day Tests Positive for COVID-19

Assistant head coach/defensive line coach Larry Johnson will serve as interim coach for the Buckeyes' game against Illinois on Saturday.

Courtesy of Vanderbilt Athletics
Play
College Football

Vandy's Fuller Will Be First Woman to Suit Up for Power 5 Game since 1999

Vanderbilt soccer goalkeeper Sarah Fuller is set to make history as the first woman in the SEC to suit up for a football game.

nfl-logo-nflpa-whistleblower-hotline
Play
NFL

Tracking Every NFL Game Rescheduled Due to COVID-19

COVID-19 outbreaks have impacted several teams across the NFL. Here's a look at scheduling changes caused by the virus.

USWNT's Kristie Mewis celebrates a goal with her sister, Sam, and Alex Morgan
Soccer

Lavelle, K. Mewis Lift USWNT Past the Netherlands

It was a day of long-awaited returns in the road friendly, including for Alex Morgan and Kristie Mewis.

nfl-miami-dolphins-tua-tagovailoa-starter
Play
NFL

Tua Tagovailoa (Thumb) Questionable vs. Jets

Tagovailoa injured the thumb on his throwing hand in Wednesday's practice.

USATSI_15206026
Play
Gambling

NFL Week 12 - Best Bets Against the Spread From the SI Gambling Team

The SI Gambling team, along with our colleagues at the MMQB share their best bets against the spread for Week 12 in the NFL.