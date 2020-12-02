No. 14 UNC Tops Stanford, Advances to Maui Final

SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

No. 14 UNC Tops Stanford to Reach Maui Invitational Final vs. Texas

Author:
Publish date:
unc-maui-invitational

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Leaky Black had a big driving basket at the 1:02 mark followed by a clinching free throw with 5.5 seconds left to help No. 14 North Carolina hold off Stanford 67-63 in Tuesday’s semifinals at the relocated Maui Invitational.

Freshman Caleb Love scored 16 points to lead the Tar Heels (3-0), who did just enough down the stretch to stay unbeaten. UNC shot 50% after halftime and won despite committing 24 turnovers, which led to 22 points for Stanford.

Black finished with 10 points and seven rebounds as one of five players in double figures. He came through with his biggest play when he drove into the paint and scooped in a layup to increase UNC’s lead to 66-63.

Then, after Spencer Jones missed a straightaway 3 for the tie with about 10 seconds left, Black grabbed the rebound and was fouled. He missed the first free throw but hit the second to make it a two-possession lead and all but ensure UNC would advance to the Maui title game.

It also improved the Tar Heels to 13-0 all-time against the Cardinal.

Daejon Davis scored 18 points to lead Stanford (1-1), which shot 39% for the game and made just 5 of 20 3-point tries. Touted freshman Ziaire Williams finished with 10 points.

The game featured a matchup for UNC coach Roy Williams against one of his former players and assistants in Stanford’s Jerod Haase, who beat his mentor while head coach at UAB but had lost the other four meetings.

The tournament is being played in the North Carolina mountains instead of its traditional Hawaii setting due to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s a home-state game for the Tar Heels in the city where Roy Williams grew up and played in high school, though with fan cutouts in the stands and crowd noise pumped in.

BIG PICTURE

UNC: The Tar Heels had a promising start to the tournament by turning a game-opening 13-0 deficit into a blowout win against UNLV. This time, they found themselves in a close fight to the horn. Unlike many games in last year’s miserable 14-19 season, the Tar Heels showed enough composure to close this one out.

Stanford: Ziaire Williams had a strong start to his college career with 19 points and eight rebounds in Monday’s first-round win against Alabama. Stanford led by eight late in the first half of this one, but the Cardinal shot just 10 of 30 while making 1 of 11 3-pointers after halftime to come up short.

YOU MAY LIKE

Alabama football
Play
College Football

Alabama, Notre Dame Lead College Football Playoff Rankings

The playoff rankings will determine the four semifinalists and the New Year's Day six bowl game matchups. This is the second of five ranking release days.

unc-maui-invitational
College Basketball

No. 14 UNC Tops Stanford, Advances to Maui Final

No. 14 North Carolina held off Stanford 67-63 in Tuesday’s semifinals and will play No. 17 Texas in the Maui Invitational final.

Nov 27, 2020; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book (12) looks to pass as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Raymond Vohasek (51) and linebacker Tomon Fox (12) pressure in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium.
Play
College Football

Notre Dame Secures ACC Championship Game Berth

Clemson, Miami and Notre Dame will be evaluated for ACC Championship Game contention based on a nine-game conference schedule.

USWNT-US-Soccer-Equal-Pay-Claims-Appeal
Play
Soccer

USWNT, U.S. Soccer Settlement Sets Stage for Appeal on Equal Pay Claims

USWNT players and U.S. Soccer have settled their long-running lawsuit over inequitable working conditions.

Karim Benzema and Real Madrid lose to Shakhtar Donetsk
Play
Soccer

Real Madrid Falls to Brink of Champions League Elimination

A second defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk puts Real Madrid in a precarious position entering the Champions League group finales.

The Premier League is hoping to return to action
Play
Soccer

Brexit Means Changes for English Clubs' Transfer Plans

Brexit has a direct impact on which players will be able to play in England starting in 2021.

Mo Bamba
Play
NBA

Mo Bamba Remains Out After Summer COVID-19 Diagnosis

Magic head coach Steve Clifford said there's "no real timetable" for Bamba to fully participate after the center tested positive for COVID-19 on June 11.

durant
Play
NBA

KD Says He Never Talked to Harden About Playing With Nets

Kevin Durant said he was focused on rehab during the offseason, but admitted he heard the noise of a potential James Harden deal.