Brockington Scores Career-High 24 Points in Penn State's Win Over Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Izaiah Brockington scored a career-high 24 points to lead Penn State to a 75-55 victory over No. 15 Virginia Tech on Tuesday night.

Brockington hit 10 of 14 the floor, including two 3-pointers for the Nittany Lions (3-1), who used a 17-0 run early in the first half to grab the lead and never trailed again.

Jalen Cone paced the Hokies (4-1) with 11 points. Virginia Tech, which shot just 37% (20 of 54), had won 34 straight non-conference games on its home court.

Penn State played a near-flawless first half, shooting 18 of 35 from the field and forcing 10 turnovers while not committing a single one. Behind Brockington’s 15 points, the Nittany Lions led 42-23 at halftime even though leading scorer Seth Lundy did not score. Lundy, who was averaging 22.3 points per game coming in, went scoreless in the game.

The Nittany Lions ended any hopes of a Virginia Tech comeback early in the second half, making seven of their first nine shots, including four 3s. Myles Dread’s 3-pointer with 13:21 remaining gave Penn State a 63-34 lead – its largest of the game.

Myreon Jones added 14 points for Penn State, and Dread finished with 11. The Nittany Lions shot 50% (30 of 60) and hit 12 3-pointers.