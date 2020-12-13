Former UCF QB Milton Transfers to Florida State

Former UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton announced Sunday he is transferring to Florida State after three seasons with the Knights.

Milton has not played in each of the last two seasons after suffering a devastating knee injury against USF in November of 2018. Milton has completed his rehab and recovery, and he now looks to return under center in 2021 in Tallahassee.

"You see Florida State, the garnet and gold, it speaks for itself," Milton told ESPN's Andrea Adelson. "The notoriety the people that have come through there, Deion Sanders, Charlie Ward, Jameis Winston, it speaks for itself. I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity."

"It's something I don't take for granted, especially what I've been through the past two years. It's a very special opportunity, and I feel like we can get that thing turned around in the near future."

Milton leaves UCF as likely the best quarterback in program history. He tallied 92 touchdowns in 33 starts, leading the Knights to 24 straight wins before his injury in 2018. Yet despite Milton's improved health in 2020, he was unable to regain the starting job at UCF. Knights quarterback Dillon Gabriel has tallied 59 touchdown passes in his last 22 starts, posting a 16–6 record.

"I know my clock is ticking," Milton told Adelson. "I've only got one more year to play, and the momentum Dillon has, I wouldn't want any controversy in the locker room. He's earned the right to be the starter here at UCF. I see that, and I feel it's best for both UCF and myself that I move on elsewhere."

Florida State has struggled mightily in recent years. This year will mark the Seminoles' third straight losing season, with head coach Mike Norvell sitting 3–6 in his first year with the program.