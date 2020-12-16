SI.com
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Judge Approves Settlement in Women’s Sports Case at Brown

Author:
Publish date:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday approved a settlement between Brown University and student-athletes who had challenged the Ivy League school’s decision to drop several women’s varsity sports.

U.S. District Judge John McConnell Jr. signed off on the agreement, ending more than two decades of legal battles centering on gender discrimination in collegiate athletics.

The settlement originally announced in September restores the women’s equestrian and women’s fencing teams to varsity status and calls for an end to a 1998 legal agreement ensuring gender equity in varsity sports at Brown on Aug. 31, 2024.

It stemmed from a legal challenge in June to the Providence, Rhode Island school’s decision to reduce several women’s varsity sports teams to club status. Several men’s sports were also reduced to club status, although some were later restored.

“While we wish we could have convinced Brown to restore all five teams, we were able to hammer out an agreement that has restored at least two and will hold the line against any more cuts for the next four years,” said Lynette Labinger, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island.

“These are valuable benefits for our women athletes in the face of a growing national trend to shrink college sports programs across the country,” Labinger added.

The June motion by student-athletes represented by attorneys with the ACLU of Rhode Island, Public Justice and two private law firms, alleged that the cuts violated the 1998 pact known as the Cohen agreement after the lead plaintiff.

The 1998 agreement had stemmed from a legal challenge to Brown’s decision to cut women’s gymnastics and volleyball in the early 1990s.

“The now-final settlement enables Brown University to move forward with key provisions of a plan to strengthen the competitiveness of its athletics teams and uphold its long-standing commitment to Title IX in providing equal opportunities in athletics for women and men,” the university said in a statement.

Public Justice attorney Arthur Bryant called the settlement “a great victory for our clients—the female student-athletes and potential student-athletes at Brown—and everyone committed to advancing gender equity.”

YOU MAY LIKE

ncaa-logo
College

Judge Approves Settlement in Women’s Sports Case at Brown

The settlement calls for an end to a 1998 legal agreement ensuring gender equity in varsity sports at Brown on Aug. 31, 2024 and more.

tara-vanderveer-passes-pat-summitt-wins-record
College Basketball

Tara VanDerveer Passes Pat Summitt's All-Time Wins Record

VanDerveer is the first women's basketball coach to reach 1,099 all-time wins.

Aug 14, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Houston Rockets guard Chris Clemons (3) drives against Philadelphia 76ers guard Raul Neto (19) during the second half of a NBA basketball game at AdventHealth Arena.
Play
NBA

Rockets' Chris Clemons Reportedly Tears Achilles vs. Spurs

The initial diagnosis on Rockets' Clemons is reportedly a torn right Achilles tendon, but an MRI will be done on Wednesday morning per The Athletic's Sham Charania.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Staples Center.
Play
NBA

Giannis Matches Bucks' Commitment With Supermax Deal

That Giannis signed an extension isn't a surprise, but being committed to the longest possible contract is an endorsement of the team.

The FWAA-NFF Grantland Rice Super 16 poll will debut the same year the College Football Playoff reduces the importance of all polls.
Play
College Football

Selection Committee Doubles Down on Favoritism

In the penultimate rankings of the 2020 season, the CFP selection committee is showing a blatant brand-name bias for Power 5 teams.

nfl logo
Play
NFL

NFL to Forego Local Bubbles for Postseason

NFL and NFLPA medical experts recommended foregoing local bubbles in the playoffs based on COVID-19 data testing.

CFP 2
Play
College Football

Alabama Stays in Top Spot in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

The top five teams were unchanged in the CFP committee's fourth set of rankings, but a new team takes the No. 6 spot.

Giannis checks into NBA playoff game for the Milwaukee Bucks.
Play
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo Signs Five-Year Extension With Bucks

Two-time reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo signed a five-year extension with the Milwaukee Bucks.