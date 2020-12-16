SI.com
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Supreme Court to Rule on NCAA Athlete Compensation Case

Author:
Updated:
Original:
ncaa-supreme-court-case

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to review a court decision that the NCAA has said blurred "the line between student-athletes and professionals" by removing caps on education-related money certain football and basketball players can receive.

The case will be argued in 2021 with a decision expected before the end of June.

The high court's action comes after a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in May. The panel upheld a lower court ruling barring the NCAA from capping education-related compensation and benefits for student-athletes in Division I football and basketball programs. Division I conferences can still independently set their own rules.

In August, Justice Elena Kagan had denied the NCAA's request to put lower court rulings in favor of the student-athletes on hold at least temporarily while the NCAA formally petitioned the Supreme Court to take up the case.

The NCAA had said the ruling "effectively created a pay-for-play system for all student-athletes, allowing them to be paid both 'unlimited' amounts for participating in 'internships'" and an additional $5,600 or more each year they remain eligible to play their sport.

The NCAA is in the process of changing its rules to permit athletes to be compensated for the use of their names, images and likenesses. That should open opportunities for athletes to be paid for endorsement and sponsorship deals, for appearances and for promoting products or events on social media accounts.

The case was brought by former West Virginia football player Shawne Alston and others.

YOU MAY LIKE

pitt helmet
Play
College Football

Tracker: The College Football Teams Sitting Out Bowl Season

As bowl season approaches, keep track of each program that's opted out of playing in a bowl game.

novak-djokovic-mailbag-2020
Play
Tennis

Mailbag: 2020 Moments of the Year, 2021 Forecast

Recapping the highlights of 2020, looking ahead to 2021's tennis calendar and storylines and more.

Messi-De-Jong-Rest-Barcelona-UCL
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad

Barcelona goes up against La Liga's surprise leader on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Kane-Son-Tottenham
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Tottenham

The top two teams in the Premier League go head-to-head at Anfield on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

nolan-arenado-mlb-rumors
Play
MLB

MLB Rumors: Rockies 'Want to Engage' Mets in Arenado Trade Talks

Keep up with the latest news and rumors around MLB.

negro-leagues-mlb
MLB

MLB to Alter Negro Leagues Designation, Update Record Books

MLB will now officially recognize the statistics of players who appeared in the Negro leagues from 1920 to '48.

Concussion-Substitute-Trials-IFAB
Play
Soccer

IFAB Approves Trials for Extra Concussion Substitutes

The aim is to remove the incentive to keep a concussed player on the field and to discourage rushed assessments.

Lautaro-Martinez-Romelu-Lukaku-Inter-Milan
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Inter Milan vs. Napoli

The two Serie A title-chasers meet on Wednesday, Dec. 16, at the San Siro.