SI.com
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Ohio State Tallies Hundreds More Instances of Abuse by Doctor

Author:
Publish date:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University has tallied hundreds more instances of alleged decades-old sexual misconduct by now-deceased team doctor Richard Strauss, bringing the total to more than 2,000, according to its latest campus crime data disclosed under the federal Clery Act.

Hundreds of men allege Strauss abused them during his two-decade tenure at the school.

It reported that about 2,200 total instances of fondling and 127 instances of rape attributed to Strauss came to light in 2018 and 2019 through lawsuits, direct reports to the university and a law firm investigation conducted for Ohio State.

Strauss died in 2005. No one has publicly defended him.

The investigation conducted after an ex-wrestler raised allegations in 2018 concluded Strauss’s misconduct occurred in his work with various athletic teams, a student health center and an off-campus clinic.

About 400 men sued the university over its failure to stop him despite students raising concerns with school employees as early as 1979. Many of the men say they were groped during exams.

The university apologized and pledged a “monetary resolution” for those Strauss harmed. It has reached nearly $47 million in settlements for 185 of the plaintiffs. More lawsuits are pending.

YOU MAY LIKE

ohio-state-logo
Play
College

Ohio State Tallies Hundreds More Instances of Sexual Abuse by Doctor

Over 2,000 instances of alleged decades-old sexual misconduct by now-deceased team doctor Richard Strauss have been found by Ohio State.

keyontae-johnson-florida-health-update
College Basketball

Florida's Keyontae Johnson Thanks Fans for Prayers in Heartfelt Message

Johnson said in a video on social media: "Write your own story, God said my work here ain't done."

Dec 17, 2020; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Rajon Rondo (7) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) during the second half at FedExForum.
Play
NBA

Hawks' Rajon Rondo Sued for Assault, Attorney Calls Case 'Meritless'

Atlanta Hawks guard Rajon Rondo and his girlfriend are being sued for allegedly pushing a woman in a parking garage and causing her "permanent disability."

Boxing-250
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

SI Boxing Podcast With Chris Mannix: Canelo-GGG Weekend (sort of)

What are the chances we see Canelo-GGG III in 2021? Later, Eddie Hearn joins Mannix to discuss Joshua's performance, negotiations for Josua-Tyson Fury and more.

My Post (28)
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

The Open Floor NBA Podcast: Giannis Antetokounmpo's supermax & NBA awards debates

Did Giannis settle? Do the Bucks have a title path? What are the possible downsides in Milwaukee over the next few years?

Just Call Kenny
Play
Gambling

Horse Race of the Week: Mr. Prospector Stakes

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo handicaps this Saturday's Mr. Prospector Stakes from Gulfstream, including the latest odds and his best bets.

Pep-Guardiola-Man-City-Transfers
Play
Soccer

Guardiola: Man City Won't Boost Attack in Transfer Window

Pep Guardiola is content with his current options, despite Man City struggling to find the back of the net.

USATSI_13908392 (1)
College Basketball

Florida’s Balancing Act: Protect Keyontae Johnson’s Privacy While Being Transparent on Risks

The school must protect its player—but also be clear about what it can and can not share and does and does not know about his condition's link to COVID-19.