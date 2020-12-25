SI.com
Hawaii Knocks Off Houston in Texas-Based New Mexico Bowl

Chevan Cordeiro threw three first-half touchdown passes and Calvin Turner had two long scoring plays to help Hawaii beat Houston 28-14 on Thursday in the New Mexico Bowl.

The game was moved to Frisco from its usual location in Albuquerque because of COVID-19 restrictions in New Mexico.

Hawaii (5-4) gave first-year coach Todd Graham his 100th career victory. He previously coached at Rice, Tulsa, Pittsburgh and Arizona State.

The Rainbow Warriors had a winning record for the third season in a row, the first time they’ve done that since 2001-04. Houston (3-5) has consecutive losing seasons for the first time since 2000-02.

Cordeiro completed 15 of 23 passes for 136 yards and had eight carries for 33 yards.

Houston’s Clayton Tune was 20 of 38 for 216 yards with two touchdown and three interceptions.

Hawaii raced to a 21-0 lead in the first half, with Cordeiro throwing scoring passes of 3 yards to Dae Dae Hunter, 75 yards to Turner, and 4 yards to Jonah Laulu.

Houston rallied with two touchdowns in the third quarter, with Tune throwing a 7-yard scoring pass to Nathaniel Dell and a 26-yarder to Christian Trahan.

After Trahan’s score, Turner returned the kickoff 92 yards to cap the scoring.

