No. 1 Gonzaga Rolls Over Reigning National Champ No. 16 Virginia

SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

No. 1 Gonzaga Rolls Over Reigning National Champion No. 16 Virginia

Author:
Publish date:

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Corey Kispert recorded career highs with 32 points and nine 3-pointers, leading No. 1 Gonzaga to a 98-75 romp over 16th-ranked Virginia, the most recent NCAA champion, on Saturday.

The game at a neutral site in Texas was essentially the Zags’ replacement for what was supposed to be a 1-2 matchup against Baylor in early December in Indianapolis.

After that game was called off less than 90 minutes before tipoff because of COVID-19 issues, Gonzaga ended up on national TV on CBS in Baylor’s home state instead in its fourth game since a five-game pause because of the coronavirus.

Kispert was 9 of 13 from long range, including one about a foot from the midcourt logo followed immediately by another from several feet behind the arc in the year-old Fort Worth arena that is supposed to host the American Athletic Conference tournament in March.

Drew Timme also had a career high with 29 points and led the Zags (7-0) with eight rebounds. Gonzaga now has the nation’s longest neutral-site winning streak at seven games and has beaten four ranked opponents before the start of conference play for the first time in school history.

Kihei Clark scored 19 points and Trey Murphy added 15 for the Cavaliers (4-2), who dropped to 1-31 all-time against top-ranked teams almost 35 years since their only victory.

The matchup of one of the best offenses in the country against one of the best defenses wasn’t much of a contest, with Gonzaga shooting 60% with superior ball movement and screening. Virginia hadn’t allowed an opponent to shoot better than 40% this season.

The Zags’ offense was so efficient, Virginia coach Tony Bennett tried to slow it by using a timeout three times when the media break was set for the next dead ball. The last of those came after Kispert’s two long 3s and a putback from Timme that put Gonzaga ahead 62-38 early in the second half.

YOU MAY LIKE

Dec 26, 2020; Mobile, AL, USA; Georgia State Panthers quarterback Cornelious Brown IV (4) before the first quarter against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.
Play
College Football

Cornelius Brown Leads Georgia State to Win Over Western Kentucky

Cornelius “Quad” Brown threw for 226 yards and three touchdowns to lead Georgia State to a 39-21 victory over Western Kentucky.

Dec 26, 2020; Dallas, TX, USA; Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns running back Trey Ragas (9) runs the ball against the UTSA Roadrunners in the first quarter at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Play
College Football

Louisiana-Lafayette Tops UTSA in First Responder Bowl

Trey Ragas scored on a 1-yard plunge with 7:16 left, and No. 16 Louisiana-Lafayette beat UTSA 31-24 in the First Responder Bowl.

USATSI_15340069
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings - Wide Receivers

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 16 wide receiver rankings to help you dominate the competition!

USATSI_15340270
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings - Running Backs

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 16 running back rankings to help you dominate the competition!

USATSI_15341719
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings - Quarterbacks

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 16 quarterback rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Dec 26, 2020; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Corey Kispert (24) shoots past Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) during the second half at Dickies Arena.
Play
College Basketball

No. 1 Gonzaga Rolls Over Reigning National Champ No. 16 Virginia

Zags' Corey Kispert recorded career highs with 32 points and nine 3-pointers in 98-75 victory over No. 16 Virginia.

SI_FANTASY_V-W16-TE
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Tight Ends - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em tight ends for Week 16 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

SI_FANTASY_V-W16-WR
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Wide Receivers - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em wide receivers for Week 16 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.