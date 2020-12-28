Florida's Keyontae Johnson Rejoins Team Amid Recovery

Calvin Mattheis/Knoxville News Sentinel/USA TODAY Network

Forward Keyontae Johnson has rejoined Florida's basketball team and is helping coach in practice amid his recovery, coach Mike White told reporters on Monday.

Johnson was released from the hospital last week, 10 days after collapsing in a game against Florida State.

"Johnson is back with us and doing well," White told reporters. "We're extremely grateful and thankful to everyone in this country and throughout the world who prayed for him."

The Gators returned to practice on Sunday following a 15-day break, and Johnson blew a whistle at one point while helping coach his teammates. Florida (3–1) postponed three games following Johnson's collapse and will return on Wednesday night against Vanderbilt to open SEC play.

White added that he does not know if Johnson will be able to play again this season and he cannot provide more details on his player's medical condition due to privacy laws. Johnson will not travel to games but is expected to join the Gators for home games this season.

"He's the same Key," White said, via the Tampa Bay Times. "He's in very good spirits."

On Dec. 12, the Gators were coming out of a timeout just minutes into their eventual 83–71 loss to Florida State when Johnson collapsed at midcourt. The junior was taken to the locker room on a stretcher before being transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. Johnson was later transferred to UF Health in Gainesville.

Upon his release from the hospital, Johnson's family released a statement.

"Along with so many well wishes and prayers, we've understandably gotten questions about the cause and extent of Keyontae's illness. As much as everyone involved wants firm answers, the process to draw definitive conclusions continues, and we ask for patience as the medical professionals continue their work," the family said in the statement.