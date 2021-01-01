BYU Quarterback Zach Wilson Declares for 2021 NFL Draft

After a record-setting junior season that resulted in a No. 8 finish in the Heisman Trophy vote, BYU junior quarterback Zach Wilson announced Friday he is declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft.

“To the greatest fan base in the world. Thank you for the three best years of my life," Wilson wrote in a statement. "On our own home turf, or on the road, there was no question that the Blue Wave would be fierce. BYU is a special place. I’m forever blue.”

In 12 games this season, Wilson completed a school-record 73.4% of his passes for 3,699 yards, 33 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He led the Cougars to an 11–1 record and a win over UCF in the Boca Raton Bowl, in which he threw for 425 yards and three scores. He also added two touchdowns on the ground.

A three-year starter, Wilson threw for 56 touchdowns and 7,659 yards in 30 career games, including a 2-1 record in bowl games. He's considered one of the top quarterback prospects in this year's draft class, and will likely be taken in the first round.

If selected among the first 32 picks, Wilson would be the third BYU quarterback taken in the first round in program history, joining Jim McMahon (No. 5 in 1982) and Marc Wilson (No. 15 in 1980). Hall of Famer Steve Young was picked first overall in the 1984 supplemental draft. Only two BYU players have been taken in the first round since 2000: defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (No. 5 in 2013) and linebacker Rob Morris (No. 28 in 2000).