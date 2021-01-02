SI.com
NCAAF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Chris Rodriguez's Two Scores Help Kentucky Rout No. 23 NC State

Author:
Publish date:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A.J. Rose ran for a career-high 148 yards, Chris Rodriguez added 84 yards and two scores and Kentucky held off No. 23 North Carolina State 23-21 in a chippy TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Saturday.

Christopher Dunn missed two field goals for the Wolfpack (8-4), who trailed 16-14 late when Bailey Hockman threw his third interception of the game. Rodriguez scored on the ensuing play, going nearly untouched for 26 yards.

NC State got a final chance after Jordan Houston scored with 1:10 remaining. But Allen Dailey recovered Dunn’s onside kick, and the Wildcats (5-6) ran out the clock. Coach Mark Stoops got a Gatorade bath following the team’s third straight bowl victory, which ended a tumultuous season that included the loss of offensive line coach John Schlarman.

Kentucky finished with 281 yards on the ground, helping offset one of the nation’s worst passing attacks. Stoops fired offensive coordinator Eddie Gran and quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw after the team’s regular-season finale and later hired Los Angeles Rams assistant Liam Coen to fill those roles in 2021.

Kentucky’s ground game and defense did most of the work against NC State.

A big issue for the Wolfpack was playing without four defensive starters. Safety Tanner Ingle (suspended), defensive tackle Alim McNeil (opt out) and injured linebackers Payton Wilson and Drake Thomas missed the game.

Penalties were a problem for both teams. There were 11 unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and several more instances where a flag could have been thrown.

THE TAKEAWAY

North Carolina State: The Wolfpack were looking to end the season on a five-game winning streak. It would have been the first time the program had accomplished the feat since 1965. Instead, NC State will end with a loss for the fifth time in coach Dave Doeren’s eight seasons.

Kentucky: The Wildcats won their third bowl game in as many seasons for the second time in school history. They also won three straight between 2006 and 2008.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

North Carolina State almost surely will fall out of the final Associate Press College Football poll, which is scheduled to be released following the College Football Championship game on Jan. 11.

COACH HONORED

Kentucky center Drake Jackson wore No. 65 to honor Schlarman, a four-year starter (1994-97) for the Wildcats. Schlarman died Nov. 12 following a two-year battle with cancer. Linemen have rotated wearing Schlarman’s number since. Jackson wore it for the third time in seven games Saturday.

KEY INJURIES

North Carolina State: Junior center Grant Gibson, who played every snap in the regular season, seemingly tore a ligament in his left knee while celebrating the team’s first touchdown. Gibson and Riley jumped in unison, but Gibson crumpled to the ground after his landing. … Right tackle Justin Witt injured his right ankle in the second half and did not return. Without Gibson and Witt, the Wolfpack shuffled their line for the final quarter.

Kentucky: Kentucky cornerback Brandin Echols was knocked out in the third after getting walloped by teammate Vito Tisdale. Echols, a senior, appeared to vomit on the field before getting helped to the sideline.

UP NEXT

North Carolina State: Opens the 2021 season at home against USF on Sept. 2.

Kentucky: Opens at home against Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 4. It will be 65-year-old coach Terry Bowden’s debut with the Warhawks.

YOU MAY LIKE

Dec 27, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets head coach Adam Gase talks with quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium.
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Jets Expected to Fire Adam Gase After Sunday's Game

The Jets are expected to part ways with head coach Adam Gase after Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Tom herman
College Football

Texas Hires Alabama OC Sarkisian After Herman Firing

Tom Herman is out after four seasons with the Longhorns and will be replaced by Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.

Former Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman looks over at an official during the third quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium.
College Football

Texas and the Hypocrisy of College Football Inc.

Texas firing Tom Herman is the latest example that the football beast must be fed ever-increasing amounts

Jan 2, 2021; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) is tackled by North Carolina State Wolfpack cornerback Isaac Duffy (33) and North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive end Savion Jackson (90) during the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field.
Play
College Football

Rodriguez's Two Scores Help Kentucky Rout No. 23 NC State

A.J. Rose ran for a career-high 148 yards while Chris Rodriguez added 84 yards and two scores as Kentucky topped No. 23 NC State.

Paul Westphal 2
NBA

Phoenix Suns Legend, NBA Hall of Famer Paul Westphal Dies at 70

Westphal was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as a player on Sept. 6, 2019.

Jan 2, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half at Raymond James Stadium.
Play
College Football

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Agree to New Contract After One Season

Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin agreed to a new contract hours before the Rebels made its first bowl appearance in five years.

george-kittle-49ers
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings - Tight Ends

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 17 tight end rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Jan 2, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts to a play against the Texas Longhorns during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse.
Play
College Basketball

Texas Hands No. 3 Kansas Largest Home Loss Under Self

Texas ended its nine-game road losing streak to Kansas with an 84-59 victory, the largest home loss under head coach Bill Self.