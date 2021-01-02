SI.com
NCAAF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Agree to New Contract After One Season

Author:
Publish date:

OXFORD, Miss. — Mississippi says it has reached agreement in principle with coach Lane Kiffin on a new contract.

The school made the announcement Saturday, hours before the Rebels (4-5) — in their first season with Kiffin as coach — faced Indiana in the Outback Bowl. It is their first bowl appearance in five seasons.

“This is an investment in the future of Ole Miss Football,” Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter said in a statement. “We hired Coach Kiffin with the hope of revitalizing our football program, and in just one short year, he has done just that.

“His innovative offensive approach has shattered SEC records, and with a top-20 recruiting class coming in, the future is bright under Coach Kiffin’s leadership. We are committed to him and providing the resources necessary to elevate this program to greater heights.”

The school says contract details have not been completed.

Ole Miss broke the Southeastern Conference record for total offense in conference games, averaging 562.4 yards, and ranks among the top 20 nationally among Bowl Subdivision teams in 10 categories. Those also include scoring offense (40.7), rushing offense (217.7), passing offense (344.8) and passing yards per completion (14.99). The Rebels completed 71.4% of their passes and converted on third down 50.4% of the time.

In a career that has included stops at Florida Atlantic, USC and Tennessee, Kiffin heads into Saturday’s matchup against the Hoosiers (6-1) with a career record of 65-39.

“While I’m proud of what our team accomplished this season, we have higher aspirations for Ole Miss football,” Kiffin said in the statement. “This is just the start, and I look forward to continuing to build a championship program.”

YOU MAY LIKE

Jan 2, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half at Raymond James Stadium.
Play
College Football

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Agree to New Contract After One Season

Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin agreed to a new contract hours before the Rebels made its first bowl appearance in five years.

george-kittle-49ers
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings - Tight Ends

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 17 tight end rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Former Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman looks over at an official during the third quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium.
College Football

Texas and the Hypocrisy of College Football Inc.

Texas firing Tom Herman is the latest example that the football beast must be fed ever-increasing amounts

Jan 2, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts to a play against the Texas Longhorns during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse.
Play
College Basketball

Texas Hands No. 3 Kansas Largest Home Loss Under Self

Texas ended its nine-game road losing streak to Kansas with an 84-59 victory, the largest home loss under head coach Bill Self.

Trevor Lawrence Stache
Play
Extra Mustard

Lawrence's Mustache Dissed by Reporter After Sugar Bowl Loss

Lawrence was interrupted in his postgame news conference by an unmuted reporter saying he needs to shave his mustache.

Indianapolis Colts Darius Leonard
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Defenses - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em defenses for Week 17 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

SI_FANTASY_W17_V_WR
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Wide Receivers - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em wide receivers for Week 17 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

SI_FANTASY_W17_V-QB
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Quarterbacks - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em quarterbacks for Week 17 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.