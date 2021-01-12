What is the Highest-Scoring National Championship Game?

Alabama and Ohio State put on an offensive show during Monday night's national championship with the Crimson Tide emerging victorious, 52-24.

Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith was one of the game's stars on offensive finishing with 12 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns, breaking the national championship for catches in a game which had been 10. Smith also was just six yards shy of the record for championship game receiving yards which was 221 set by LSU wideout Ja'Marr Chase. Smith recorded is gaudy statistics in just a single half as he suffered a hand injury early into the second half.

Alabama running back Najee Harris also finished the game with multiple touchdowns as did Ohio State running back Master Teague.

Prior to tonight's game, here were the five highest-scoring contests in national championship history:

1. Jan. 11, 2016: Alabama beats Clemson, 45–40

Combined points: 85

2. Jan. 4, 2006: Texas beats USC, 41–38

Combined points: 79

3. Jan. 4, 2000: Florida State beats Virginia Tech, 46–29

Combined points: 75

4. Jan. 4, 2005: USC beats Oklahoma, 55–19

Combined points: 74

5. Jan. 13, 2020: LSU beats Clemson, 42-25

Combined points: 67