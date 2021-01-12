SI.com
NCAAF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

What is the Highest-Scoring National Championship Game?

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Alabama and Ohio State put on an offensive show during Monday night's national championship with the Crimson Tide emerging victorious, 52-24.

Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith was one of the game's stars on offensive finishing with 12 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns, breaking the national championship for catches in a game which had been 10. Smith also was just six yards shy of the record for championship game receiving yards which was 221 set by LSU wideout Ja'Marr Chase. Smith recorded is gaudy statistics in just a single half as he suffered a hand injury early into the second half. 

Alabama running back Najee Harris also finished the game with multiple touchdowns as did Ohio State running back Master Teague. 

Prior to tonight's game, here were the five highest-scoring contests in national championship history:

1. Jan. 11, 2016: Alabama beats Clemson, 45–40

Combined points: 85

2. Jan. 4, 2006: Texas beats USC, 41–38

Combined points: 79

3. Jan. 4, 2000: Florida State beats Virginia Tech, 46–29

Combined points: 75

4. Jan. 4, 2005: USC beats Oklahoma, 55–19

Combined points: 74

5. Jan. 13, 2020: LSU beats Clemson, 42-25

Combined points: 67

YOU MAY LIKE

Najee Harris
Play
College Football

What is the Highest-Scoring National Championship Game?

Alabama and Ohio State put on an offensive show on Monday night.

Nick Saban_2
Play
College Football

Nick Saban Passes Bear Bryant for Most Titles in CFB History

Nick Saban won his seventh national championship on Monday night after Alabama beat OSU, 52-24.

How many championships has Alabama won?
Play
College Football

How Many National Championships Has Alabama Won?

Find out how many national championships Alabama has won.

mac-jones-alabama-ohio-state
Play
College Football

Alabama Beats Ohio State as Nick Saban Wins Seventh Title

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones tallied 464 passing yards and five touchdowns as the Crimson Tide cruised to a 52-24 victory.

Devonta Smith celebrates after a touchdown in the national championship
Play
College Football

DeVonta Smith Shatters Records in Title Game vs. Ohio State

The Alabama wide receiver now holds nearly every championship receiving record.

liam-hendriks-oakland-athletics
MLB

White Sox Sign Reliever Liam Hendriks to $54 Million Deal

Hendriks tallied 14 saves for Oakland in 2020, striking out 37 batters in 25 1/3 innings.

devonta-smith-injury
Play
College Football

DeVonta Smith Suffers Hand Injury Early in Second Half vs. OSU

Smith finished the first half with 12 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns.

dan-quinn-cowboys-interview
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Cowboys Hire Dan Quinn as Next Defensive Coordinator

Dallas was searching for a new defensive coordinator after firing Mike Nolan last week.