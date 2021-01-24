MIzzou Hands No. 6 Tennessee Second Loss of the Week

Missouri Upsets Tennessee, Gets First Road Win Over Ranked Opponent Since 2012

Tennessee has had better weeks.

The Volunteers lost their second game in a row this week after losing 73-64 to Missouri at home. Missouri notched its first road win over a ranked opponent since 2012.

Tennessee (10-3, 4-3) has now lost back-to-back games against SEC opponents. The Vols were run out of the gym by the unranked Gators 75-49 on Tuesday before Missouri (10-2, 4-2) had their way with them.

Junior Xavier Pinson led the No. 19 Tigers with a game-high 27 points on 10-for-14 shooting. The guard also had four rebounds, two assists and was 3-for-3 from behind the arc.

Tennessee's Yves Pons led the team with 20 points in the losing effort and the next leading scorers were Josiah-Jordan James and Victor Bailey Jr. with just 12 points each.

The Volunteers gave the ball away 18 times to Missouri's 11 and never led the game at any point. With the back-to-back conference losses, Tennessee's ranking will likely take a significant slide.

The Volunteers will host unranked Mississippi State (9-7, 4-4) Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET while the Tigers will travel to Auburn (9-7, 3-5) Tuesday at 8 p.m. for their next matchups before the Big 12/SEC Challenge.