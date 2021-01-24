MIzzou Hands No. 6 Tennessee Second Loss of the Week

SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
The Crossover: Does Karl Malone Have a Point About Zion?
The Crossover: Does Karl Malone Have a Point About Zion?

Missouri Upsets Tennessee, Gets First Road Win Over Ranked Opponent Since 2012

Author:
Publish date:

Tennessee has had better weeks. 

The Volunteers lost their second game in a row this week after losing 73-64 to Missouri at home. Missouri notched its first road win over a ranked opponent since 2012.

Tennessee (10-3, 4-3) has now lost back-to-back games against SEC opponents. The Vols were run out of the gym by the unranked Gators 75-49 on Tuesday before Missouri (10-2, 4-2) had their way with them.  

Junior Xavier Pinson led the No. 19 Tigers with a game-high 27 points on 10-for-14 shooting. The guard also had four rebounds, two assists and was 3-for-3 from behind the arc. 

Tennessee's Yves Pons led the team with 20 points in the losing effort and the next leading scorers were Josiah-Jordan James and Victor Bailey Jr. with just 12 points each. 

The Volunteers gave the ball away 18 times to Missouri's 11 and never led the game at any point. With the back-to-back conference losses, Tennessee's ranking will likely take a significant slide.

The Volunteers will host unranked Mississippi State (9-7, 4-4) Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET while the Tigers will travel to Auburn (9-7, 3-5) Tuesday at 8 p.m. for their next matchups before the Big 12/SEC Challenge. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Steph Curry holds up the No. 31 after passing Reggie Miller on the all-time 3-pointers list.
NBA

Steph Curry Passes Reggie Miller for No. 2 All-Time in Three-Pointers

Curry hit his 2,561st career three-pointer on Saturday night against the Jazz, passing Reggie Miller for second on the all-time list.

watch-conor-mcgregor-dustin-poirier
Play
MMA

UFC 257 Live Blog: Results, Highlights and Analysis

Conor McGregor’s chase for the Lightweight Championship continues as he faces Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 from Fight Island.

Xavier Pinson attempts a layup
Play
College Basketball

MIzzou Hands No. 6 Tennessee Second Loss of the Week

No. 19 Mizzou upset No. 6 Tennessee Saturday night, securing its first road win over a ranked opponent since 2012.

University of Michigan logo
College

Michigan Suspends Athletics for Two Weeks

There are five confirmed cases of the new coronavirus variant on Michigan athletic teams and 15 more presumed positives throughout the athletic department.

Relief pitcher Brad Hand pitches against the White Sox.
Play
MLB

MLB Rumors: Brad Hand Nearing Decision, Pirates' Taillon a Trade Candidate

Catch up with the latest hot stove news around MLB.

Matthew-Stafford-trade
Play
NFL

Top 10 Landing Spots for Matthew Stafford

There are a handful of clubs who view themselves as a franchise quarterback away from the Super Bowl.

deshaun-watson-trade-top-10-landing-spots
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Watson Likes Jets Over Dolphins as Trade Options

The Jets' hiring of head coach Robert Saleh has quarterback Deshaun Watson intrigued.

Stanford Cardinal forward Oscar da Silva (13) drives to the hoop past Utah Utes forward Mikael Jantunen (20) in the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center.
Play
College Basketball

Da Silva’s OT Buzzer-Beater Lifts Stanford Over No. 24 UCLA

Oscar da Silva's overtime buzzer-beater lifted Stanford over No. 24 UCLA, handing the program its first PAC-12 loss of the season.