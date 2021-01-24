Da Silva’s OT Buzzer-Beater Lifts Stanford Over No. 24 UCLA

SI.com
Was the 2020 College Football Season Worth It?
Oscar Da Silva's Overtime Buzzer-Beater Lifts Stanford Over No. 24 UCLA

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Oscar da Silva scored off an inbound pass as time expired in overtime to lift Stanford over No. 24 UCLA 73-72 on Saturday, ending the Bruins’ unbeaten streak in the Pac-12.

Da Silva finished with 26 points, the last coming on a lay-in off a set piece with 0.8 seconds remaining. Da Silva cut down the lane, received Michael O’Connell’s feed from under the basket and banked the winning shot in with his left hand.

Jaiden Dalaire added 19 points, including a key steal and dunk with 1:39 remaining for the nomadic Cardinal (9-5, 5-3 Pac-12) in their first win over a ranked opponent in three tries this season.

Johnny Juzang scored a career-high 27 points for the Bruins (12-3, 8-1), including UCLA’s final 16 in the first half. Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 14 points.

Unable to play at Maples Pavilion this season due to COVID-19 restrictions, Stanford remained unbeaten in five games at Kaiser Permanente Arena, home of the Golden State Warriors’ G-League team.

The Cardinal made five free throws to start overtime but trailed 72-71 after Tyger Campbell’s three-point play with 5.5 seconds left.

UCLA’s Jalen Hill blocked a shot by Delaire, but Stanford got one last try when the ball went out of bounds off a Bruins player. Da Silva beat two defenders to McConnell’s pass for the winning shot.

The play was reviewed briefly before being confirmed.

Both teams missed a chance to win in regulation. Da Silva came up short on a layup attempt with 22 seconds remaining, and Campbell’s jumper from the left elbow hit the rim.

Juzang shot the Bruins out of their early funk with a career-high four 3-pointers over the final eight minutes of the first half. A sophomore transfer from Kentucky who missed the first four games this season with a stress fracture in his right foot, Juzang made seven consecutive shots as part of a 21-10 run to end the half.

Before Juzang went on his tear, UCLA had missed 13 of its first 17 shots.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: The Bruins lacked rhythm early but seemed to pull out of it following Juzang’s outburst. They started overtime slow but were still in position to win following Campbell’s big play. Hard to blame the defense for da Silva’s game-winner, but this is one that will bother the Bruins for a while.

Stanford: A gritty effort from the Cardinal, especially da Silva, who came up big with six points in overtime.

UP NEXT

UCLA: Hosts No. 21 Oregon on Thursday.

Stanford: Visits Arizona on Thursday, the first of four consecutive road games for the Cardinal.

