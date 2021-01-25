SI.com
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Michigan Athletes Ask to Lift Two-Week Sports Shutdown Amid COVID-19 Issues

Author:
Publish date:
University of Michigan logo

A group of Michigan athletes has asked to continue playing after the university's athletics were shut down for two weeks amid COVID-19 issues.

The Coalition of Student-Athletes released a statement requesting for the suspension to be lifted and considered on a team by team basis. Under an order from the state health department, the suspension started on Sunday after multiple athletes on several Michigan teams tested positive for the new B.1.1.7 COVID1-19 variant.

"While we, the student-athletes at the University of Michigan, understand the severity of the virus and take it very seriously, we believe that this mandate from the [Michigan Department of Health and Human Services] is unnecessary and should not only be reconsidered but overturned," the coalition's statement read.

"Placing the entirety of student-athletes in a mandated quarantine, instead of working it on a team by team basis, is unfair to the athletes who have followed all protocols necessary to compete and have no contact with the confirmed cases. ...We believe that it is simply illogical to mandate a quarantine for the students-athletes given that at this point there are no extra recommended mitigation strategies outside of what athletes have already been in compliance with (masking up, social distancing, inner bubbles, etc.)."

A Change.org petition has also been posted, showing the coalition's statement and asking to help end the two-week suspension. The petition had over 1,100 signatures at the time of publication. 

The Michigan Daily reported over the weekend that there were five confirmed cases of the new variant on Michigan athletic teams and 15 more presumed positives throughout the athletic department. The strain is believed to stem from a Michigan athlete who recently traveled to the United Kingdom at the beginning of the semester. 

The B.1.1.7 strain is believed to have originated in the U.K. and is more contagious than the novel coronavirus, according to the CDC. This new variant is projected to be the most common strain in the U.S. by March and has already been detected in 12 different states.

Michigan will return to scheduled athletics on Feb. 6 if there are no setbacks. The men's basketball team, currently leading the Big Ten, and the women's basketball team, currently in third in the conference, will each have to reschedule or cancel four games.

YOU MAY LIKE

USATSI_15476567
Play
Gambling

The Fantasy Executive's Daily NBA Rundown - Odds, Bets, and Plays for Monday, January 25th

SI Gambling’s Corey Parson breaks down his Monday NBA wagers and shares his best bets, target lines, props and more.

University of Michigan logo
College

Michigan Athletes Ask to Lift Two-Week Sports Shutdown

The suspension started on Sunday after athletes on several teams tested positive for the new B.1.1.7 COVID1-19 variant.

adam-ottavino-yankees-red-sox-trade
Play
MLB

Yankees Trade Adam Ottavino to Red Sox

Ottavino struggled in the shortened 2020 season, posting a 5.89 ERA in 24 games.

astros-team
Play
MLB

How Should We Feel About the Astros in 2021? It's Complicated

Are the Astros World Series contenders? Are they a losing team going the wrong way? Are they as hateable as they once were?

Jan 19, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) shoots the ball over Utah Jazz center Derrick Favors (15) during the first quarter at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Open Floor Podcast: Zion's Next Steps, Nash's Learning Curve and More

Will Portland survive CJ McCollum's injury? Does Stan Van Gundy need to shuffle the Pelicans lineup? The Open Floor Podcast discusses those topics and more.

Leeds-United-49ers
Play
Soccer

NFL's 49ers Increase Their Stake in Leeds United

The San Francisco 49ers will take a greater role in the running of Leeds after raising their stake to 37%.

General view of Tampa's Raymond James Stadium
Play
Wrestling

WWE Fans Returning to the Stands for ‘WrestleMania 37’

“Our heartbeat is in the stands,” WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque says.

Shaka Smart after a play while coaching the Texas Longhorns
Play
College Basketball

Texas Head Coach Shaka Smart Tests Positive for COVID-19

Texas assistant K.T. Turner will serve as acting head coach