McBride, West Virginia Rally Past Texas Tech in Narrow Win

SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Miles McBride, No. 11 West Virginia Rally Past No. 10 Texas Tech

Author:
Publish date:
miles-mcbride-west-virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Miles McBride made a go-ahead jumper with 6 seconds left and finished with a season-high 24 points, helping No. 11 West Virginia rally for a wild 88-87 victory over No. 10 Texas Tech on Monday night.

Jalen Bridges and reserve Sean McNeil each scored 13 points for West Virginia (11-4, 4-3 Big 12), which trailed by 12 with about seven minutes left. Derek Culver had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Texas Tech (11-5, 4-4) wasted a stellar performance by Mac McClung, who scored a season-high 30 points. Terrence Shannon Jr. added 15 points and eight boards.

McBride’s 3-pointer with 1:36 left tied it at 84, but McClung responded with his own 3 with 1:10 remaining.

Taz Sherman made a layup with 50 seconds to go and the Mountaineers got the ball back for one last chance. McBride drove the lane and made an off-balance shot over two defenders.

McClung missed a jumper at the buzzer, ending the Red Raiders’ first road loss in Big 12 play.

Sherman and Jordan McCabe scored 10 points apiece for West Virginia.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders hadn’t played since an eight-point home loss to Baylor on Jan. 16. Games last week against TCU and Iowa State were postponed due to COVID-19 issues with those opponents.

West Virginia: West Virginia played its first home game in more than two weeks after its two previous home games were postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Mountaineers. After forcing 28 turnovers last game against Kansas State, West Virginia only forced two against the Red Raiders.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech plays at LSU in the Big 12-SEC Challenge on Saturday. The two conferences split 10 games a year ago. The SEC has won just one of the previous seven challenges with two ties.

West Virginia hosts Florida in the Big-12 SEC Challenge on Saturday.

YOU MAY LIKE

miles-mcbride-west-virginia
College Basketball

McBride, West Virginia Rally Past Texas Tech in Narrow Win

Texas Tech guard Mac McClung missed a jumper as time expired in West Virginia's 88-87 victory.

jamal-murray-nuggets
NBA

Jamal Murray Ejected After Groin Shot on Tim Hardaway Jr.

Murray was ejected in the third quarter after what appeared to be an intentional shot to the groin area of Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr.

lebron-james-lakers-cavaliers
NBA

LeBron Tallies 46 Points, Buries Cavs With Late Jumper

LeBron James finished Los Angeles' 115-108 victory with 46 points on 19-26 from the field.

natalie-sago-jenna-schroeder-nba-referees
NBA

Sago, Schroeder Become First Two-Woman Referee Crew

Seven of the 76 referees used by the NBA in 2020–21 have been women, including Natalie Sago and Jenna Schroeder.

Bucs offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs; Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley; Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Play
NFL

MAQB: Rodgers Unlikely to Be Traded, But He Sent a Message

All things considered, Aaron Rodgers had a good situation in 2020, but it's understandable for him to have been frustrated after the game.

LeBron James during the 2020 NBA All-Star game
Play
NBA

Report: NBA, Players' Union in Talks to Hold All-Star Game in March

The NBA is reportedly in talks to hold the 2021 NBA All-Star Game in early March.

golf-ball
Golf

Southern Hills Replaces Trump National for PGA Championship

The 2022 PGA Championship originally was to be played at Trump National in Bedminster, N.J.

eric-fisher-chiefs-injury
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Eric Fisher (Torn Achilles) to Miss Super Bowl

Fisher suffered the injury during the Chiefs' 38–24 win over the Bills in the AFC Championship.