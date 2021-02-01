Oklahoma Leaps Into Top 10 of Men's AP Poll

Gonzaga and Baylor have continued their season-long run atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll.

The Zags received 61 first-place votes from a media panel in the poll released on Monday and Baylor had the other three.

Villanova and Michigan held at Nos. 3 and 4, with Houston moving up one spot to round out the top five. The Cougars have their highest ranking since the Phi Slama Jama team reached No. 2 in 1983–84.

No. 9 Oklahoma made a massive leap from No. 24 after becoming the second team in 25 years to beat three straight top-10 teams. The Sooners beat then-No. 9 Alabama last week after taking down No. 5 Texas and No. 9 Kansas.

No. 25 Drake is ranked for the first time since reaching No. 14 in 2007–08.

Full men's AP Top 25 poll, as of Feb. 1:

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Villanova

4. Michigan

5. Houston

6. Texas

7. Ohio State

8. Iowa

9. Oklahoma

10. Alabama

11. Tennessee

12. Illinois

13. Texas Tech

14. Virginia

15. Creighton

16. Virginia Tech

17. West Virginia

18. Missouri

19. Wisconsin

20. Florida State

21. UCLA

22. Florida

23. Kansas

24. Purdue

25. Drake

Others Receiving Votes: Oklahoma State 111, USC 57, Loyola Chicago 52, Minnesota 42, Xavier 25, Boise State 23, St. Bonaventure 19, Saint Louis 11, Belmont 11, Toledo 9, Oregon 8, Colorado 8, San Diego State 6, Connecticut 5, Louisville 4, North Carolina 3, Georgia Tech 2, Rutgers 1