Oklahoma Leaps Into Top 10 of Men's AP Poll

Oklahoma Leaps Into Top 10 of Men's AP Top 25 Poll After Big Week
Gonzaga and Baylor have continued their season-long run atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll.
The Zags received 61 first-place votes from a media panel in the poll released on Monday and Baylor had the other three.
Villanova and Michigan held at Nos. 3 and 4, with Houston moving up one spot to round out the top five. The Cougars have their highest ranking since the Phi Slama Jama team reached No. 2 in 1983–84.
No. 9 Oklahoma made a massive leap from No. 24 after becoming the second team in 25 years to beat three straight top-10 teams. The Sooners beat then-No. 9 Alabama last week after taking down No. 5 Texas and No. 9 Kansas.
No. 25 Drake is ranked for the first time since reaching No. 14 in 2007–08.
Full men's AP Top 25 poll, as of Feb. 1:
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Villanova
4. Michigan
5. Houston
6. Texas
7. Ohio State
8. Iowa
9. Oklahoma
10. Alabama
11. Tennessee
12. Illinois
13. Texas Tech
14. Virginia
15. Creighton
16. Virginia Tech
17. West Virginia
18. Missouri
19. Wisconsin
20. Florida State
21. UCLA
22. Florida
23. Kansas
24. Purdue
25. Drake
Others Receiving Votes: Oklahoma State 111, USC 57, Loyola Chicago 52, Minnesota 42, Xavier 25, Boise State 23, St. Bonaventure 19, Saint Louis 11, Belmont 11, Toledo 9, Oregon 8, Colorado 8, San Diego State 6, Connecticut 5, Louisville 4, North Carolina 3, Georgia Tech 2, Rutgers 1