Sports World Reacts to Return of EA Sports College Football Game

How to conduct the Senior Bowl during a pandemic
EA Sports announced its plans to return to the college sports space with the future release of EA Sports College Football.

Daryl Holt, EA Sports' vice president and general manager, told ESPN's Michael Rothstein that there is no set date on when the game will return or when a specific return edition will be announced. It will not return this year.

Holt said the game is planning to move forward without rosters that include the names, images or likenesses of real college players. However, possible changes to the NIL rights for college athletes could impact those plans. 

Prior to Tuesday's announcement, EA Sports hasn't released a college football game since 2013, when it released NCAA Football 14 and featured then-Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson on the cover. In previous iterations of the game from 1997 until 2014, the title NCAA Football was used, along with the year. The reboot, however, will use simply EA Sports College Football

News of the game's return sparked a wave of reaction across the sports world:

