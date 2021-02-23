Louisville HC Chris Mack Apologizes for Maskless Video

SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search

Louisville Coach Chris Mack Apologizes for Maskless Video

Author:
Publish date:
Louisville Cardinals head coach Chris Mack watches from the sideline as they take on the Boston College Eagles in the second half at Conte Forum.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville coach Chris Mack admits it was "not a good look" to be shown maskless in a video while celebrating the Cardinals' Dec. 26 victory over rival Kentucky.

The 33-second clip, tweeted Saturday night by Drew Franklin of Kentucky Sports Radio, shows the third-year Louisville coach with former Cardinals football player Eric Wood playfully mocking the 62-59 win during a family Christmas gathering at Mack's house.

In the video, Wood yells that former Kentucky associate head coach Kenny Payne, now an assistant with the NBA's New York Knicks, was responsible for the Wildcats' previous victories over the Cardinals before noting he's gone, and that Hall of Fame coach John Calipari "will never beat U of L again."

Mack tried to offer context to the video during a virtual news conference Monday and explained that some of his neighbors were golfing buddies of Payne, a Louisville standout, and wanted to "give him grief" for the game. The coach also recognized the potential fallout for going maskless during the pandemic, even at home.

"When people come over to my house, which hasn't been very often since last March, I'm probably a violator and obviously was that night," Mack said. "Neighbors or friends stopped by and not putting on my mask around the house. ... Not a good look and for that, I've got to do better."

Mack added that he called Calipari upon learning about the video and told him that it was a joke directed at Payne "that went sideways."

"As I tell my players, when you do things that happen in the spotlight, you've got to own it," Mack said. "Fortunately about me, I own things. I live and learn by them, and we'll move forward."

I feel bad for doing that. But that wasn't what the intention was by any means."

During his weekly radio show Monday night, Calipari said he was fine and appreciated Mack's call, but added: "He really didn't have to."

The video was shot less than two weeks after a previous pause within the Louisville program.

Earlier Saturday, Louisville was shellacked 99-54 at North Carolina in the Cardinals' first game since Feb. 1, a break caused by COVID-19 protocols. Mack himself tested positive with mild symptoms and returned to practice last week.

YOU MAY LIKE

Louisville Cardinals head coach Chris Mack watches from the sideline as they take on the Boston College Eagles in the second half at Conte Forum.
College Basketball

Louisville HC Chris Mack Apologizes for Maskless Video

Mack was shown maskless in a video while celebrating Louisville's Dec. 26 victory over Kentucky.

dCOVbearhunt_HZlogo
More Sports

Close Encounters of the Worst Kind: New Jersey's Big Bear Problem

A bloody hunt. A ghastly attack. And a state divided on what to do about the black bears that humans encounter hundreds of times per year.

fernando-tatis-jr-padres
Play
MLB

Tatis Looks to Build 'Legacy', Statue With Padres

Tatis: "I want the statue on one team. I want to be able to stay on one team and build my legacy over here in San Diego."

Feb 6, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders (middle, facing camera) talks to his team during a time out against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City won 120-118. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Rethinking the Nets, Fixing the Celtics, Firing Ryan Saunders | Open Floor: SI's NBA Show

Skepticism of The Brooklyn Nets, Harden deserves some credit, Ryan Saunders fired, and much more.

albert-pujols-angels
MLB

Pujols's Future 'Undetermined' Despite Retirement Post

Pujols's wife wrote on Instagram that 2021 would be the last season of his Hall-of-Fame career.

dak-prescott-nick-caserio-cam-newton-maqb
Play
NFL

MAQB: How the Salary Cap Will Affect the Franchise Tag

The franchise tag window is about to open, but we still have uncertainty about the league's financial picture in 2021.

david-vanterpool-minnesota-timberwolves
Play
NBA

Lillard Criticizes Minnesota for Passing on Vanterpool

Lillard: "How the hell do you not hire David Vanterpool and he's right there on the bench?"

Forde Minutes includes notes on Michigan, Duke, Scott Drew and more
Play
College Basketball

Forde Minutes: Bluebloods Show Life; Big Ten Chases a Title

Plus, five questions with Scott Drew, bubble teams facing a big week and more.