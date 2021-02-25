SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search

Official Injured After Buzzer of Rutgers-Michigan State Game

Author:
Publish date:

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Official Angie Enlund was hurt at the end of the Rutgers-Michigan State women’s basketball game Wednesday and taken to a hospital.

After the final buzzer, Rutgers player Tekia Mack was heading back to the Scarlet Knights bench when she inadvertently ran over Enlund at center court, hitting her hard.

Enlund was on the ground for a few minutes and taken off on a stretcher. She did have mobility and movement of her extremities and went to a hospital to be further evaluated.

A Michigan State spokeswoman said Enlund would be kept overnight at the hospital with a concussion but that she had no fractures.

“I know she was unconscious for a period of time,” Michigan State coach Suzy Merchant said. “They took her in an ambulance, but it’s a very scary and serious thing. She hit very, very hard. She hit her head really hard, so I would just pray for her and her family and hope that she is going to be OK.”

Rutgers players huddled in front of their bench holding hands in a circle praying for Enlund.

The 25th-ranked Scarlet Knights won 63-53.

YOU MAY LIKE

justin foster
College Football

Clemson DE Retires, Citing COVID-19 Issues

The 2019 All-ACC honorable mention defensive end decided to end his football career after complications from COVID-19, asthma and allergies.

Referee Angie Enlund is taken away on a stretcher after Enlund was knocked over on the court by a Rutgers player at the end of the Michigan State vs. Rutgers women's basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.
College Basketball

Official Injured After Buzzer of Rutgers-Michigan State Game

Official Angie Enlund did have mobility and movement of her extremities and went to a hospital to be further evaluated.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson appears dejected during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool.
Soccer

Father of Liverpool Goalie Alisson Drowns in Brazil Lake

Jose Becker, 57, was swimming when the accident occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

The USWNT routs Argentina in the SheBelieves Cup
Play
Soccer

USWNT Routs Argentina to Win SheBelieves Cup Title

The U.S. has gone back-to-back in the competition it has hosted each year dating back to 2016.

Tiger Woods plays his shot from the 18th tee during continuation of the second round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC.
Play
Golf

Tiger Woods Updates: What We Know About Tuesday's Accident

15-time Major champion Tiger Woods was hospitalized on Tuesday following a single-vehicle accident in Los Angeles.

quintez-cephus-lions
NFL

Lions WR Cephus Sues Wisconsin Over 2018 Expulsion

Cephus was expelled from Wisconsin in 2018 for violating the school's misconduct code as part of a Title IX investigation.

devin-booker-replace-damian-lillard-all-star-game
Play
NBA

Devin Booker Replaces Anthony Davis in All-Star Game

Phoenix has multiple All-Stars selections for the first time since Steve Nash and Amar'e Stoudemire were honored in 2009-10.

Manchester City beats Borussia Monchengladbach
Play
Soccer

Man City Runs Winning Streak to 19, Nears UCL Quarters

A 2-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach puts Manchester City on course for the final eight.