Michigan State Beats No. 2 Michigan to Boost Tourney Hopes

SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search

Michigan State Upsets No. 2 Michigan to Boost NCAA Tournament Hopes

Author:
Publish date:
michigan-state-michigan-big-ten

It's been a difficult 2020–21 season for Tom Izzo and Michigan State, but it appears as though the Spartans are hitting their stride at the right time.

Izzo's squad previously logged wins over No. 4 Illinois and No. 7 Ohio State in February prior to Sunday's matchup against No. 2 Michigan. And Michigan State continued its hot stretch against its intrastate rival.

Michigan State earned a 70-64 victory on Sunday as it hosted the Wolverines at the Breslin Student Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan. Junior forward Aaron Henry tallied 18 points in the victory, while sophomore guard Robert Watts led all scores with 21 points on 8-for-16 shooting from the field. 

Michigan's high-octane offense struggled mightily on Sunday afternoon. The Wolverines shot just 41.7 percent from the field, making just seven of 22 threes in the contest. Sunday's loss dropped Michigan to 19–3 (14–3 Big Ten) on the season.

Michigan State's recent hot streak has kept its NCAA tournament hopes alive after a dismal start to the season. The Spartans sat as one of the last four teams projected to make the tournament in Sports Illustrated's Kevin Sweeney's latest bracket projection on March 5.

Sunday marked the conclusion of the Big Ten regular season. The 2021 Big Ten Tournament is slated to begin on Wednesday,

YOU MAY LIKE

donovan mitchell
Play
NBA

Donovan Mitchell on LeBron's Dig: 'I Really Don't Care'

Ahead of Sunday's NBA All-Star Game, Mitchell dismissed James' comments made at the Jazz's expense when he left two Utah players until the end of the All-Star Game draft.

SEC logo.
Play
College Basketball

SEC Men's Basketball Tournament Schedule Set

The tournament in Nashville will start Wednesday in Nashville.

steph-curry-3-point-contest
NBA

Curry Earns Narrow Win Over Conley in 3-Point Contest

Curry splashed his final three of the evening as he held on to beat Mike Conley in the final round.

Domantas Sabonis during the 2021 NBA Skills Challenge.
NBA

Domantas Sabonis Wins 2021 NBA Skills Challenge

Sabonis defeated Julius Randle, Luka Doncic and Nikola Vucevic on his way to the win.

michigan-state-michigan-big-ten
College Basketball

Michigan State Beats No. 2 Michigan to Boost Tourney Hopes

The Spartans have defeated Michigan, Iowa and Illinois in February as they look to extend a 22-year tournament streak.

kawhi-leonard-los-angeles-clippers
NBA

Kawhi to Play for Popovich, Team USA in Tokyo Olympics

Leonard said he plans to play in the Tokyo Olympics "if I feel up to it and feel ready to go around that time."

AEW’s Jon Moxley poses in the ring after a match
Play
Wrestling

How to watch AEW ‘Revolution’

It’s Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega in the main event, and AEW is also teasing a major announcement.

Luka Garza at his jersey retirement announcement.
Play
College Basketball

Luka Garza Gives Emotional Speech at Jersey Retirement

Luka scored 21 points and had 16 rebounds the same day he had his No. 55 jersey retired.