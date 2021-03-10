Notre Dame's Wertz Stuns Wake Forest With Buzzer Beater

SI.com
Should John Calipari bring Reed Sheppard to the University of Kentucky?
March Madness is typically a wild time for basketball fans, featuring games with underdog victories and games coming down to the last second. And day one of the ACC tournament did just that with Notre Dame versus Wake Forest. 

The Fighting Irish's Cormac Ryan isolated Davien Williamson, forcing the Demon Deacon to attempt a jumper with three seconds left. Ryan blocked the shot, snagged the defensive rebound and pushed it up the court before passing it to Trey Wertz. 

Wertz kept Notre Dame's season alive as he launched a three-point shot well outside of the arc with less than a second left. His 30-foot shot lifted the Fighting Irish over Wake Forest, 80-77, in the first round of the ACC tournament. 

"As soon as I shot it, I knew it was good," Wertz said, "and I ran to Cormac to say thanks for the pass.”

Wertz ended the night with 16 points, going 5-6 in field goals and hit four of his five three-point shots. Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes even took a moment during his post-game press conference to give the junior a nod. 

"Credit to Trey Wertz for making a big shot at the buzzer."

Notre Dame trailed a majority of the game; however, it ended the night with a 17-2 run in the last seven and half minutes to pull off the victory. 

Next up for Wertz and the Fighting Irish are North Carolina on Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET. 

