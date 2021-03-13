SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Will Syracuse and Seton Hall make March Madness?
Will Syracuse and Seton Hall make March Madness?

Dick Vitale Mistakes Airball for Game-Tying Three in Alabama's Win vs. Tennessee

Author:
Publish date:

With the NCAA tournament just around the corner, game-tying shots with seconds left are bound to go in and make us all go wild. 

But Dick Vitale decided to get excited for an airball instead. 

With just six seconds left and three points separating Tennessee from Alabama, Tennessee's Victor Bailey Jr. launched a three-pointer that looked like it went in when it hit the net. 

Vitale started cheering on national television because he thought the ball went in. If he were right, it would've tied the game. 

The 81-year-old continued to yell over co-broadcaster Karl Ravech, who was trying to tell fans what really happened. Unfortunately for Vitale and Tennessee fans, it was an airball, thus ending the Vols' SEC tournament run. 

Better luck next time, Dickie V. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Wilfried Zaha refuses to take a knee against West Brom.
Play
Soccer

Wilfried Zaha Takes a Stand Against Pre-Match Kneeling

On Saturday, Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha became the first Premier League player not to take a knee in the pre-match demonstration against racism.

Feb 8, 2020; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; ESPN announcer Dick Vitale points to the fans before the Purdue Boilermakers play against the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Play
College Basketball

Dick Vitale Was Convinced an Airball Was a Game-Tying Shot

Dickie V was thoroughly convinced that Tennessee's three-pointer in the final seconds went in. But, he was wrong.

NCAA tournament basketballs
Play
College Basketball

Report: Duke Could Play in NCAA Tournament If Selected

The Blue Devils could play in tournament if selected as an at-large team or a COVID-19 replacement team, according to ESPN.

Robert Lewandowski playing in the Club World Cup.
Play
Soccer

Lewandowski Close to Record With 32 Goals in 24 Matches

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski moved into second place on the all-time Bundesliga goalscoring charts on Saturday.

cade-cunningham-OKC-draft
Play
Gambling

NCAA Basketball Saturday Betting Card: Back These Two Live Dogs in their Conference Championships

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking breaks down the Big 12 and ACC tournament championship finals for his Saturday NCAA basketball betting card.

Fulkerson
Play
College Basketball

Fulkerson Out of SEC Tourney After Injuries From Flagrant

Fulkerson took an elbow to the head from Florida's Omar Payne on Friday night, resulting in facial injuries.

basketball stock photo
Play
Extra Mustard

High School Announcer Blame Racist Remark on Sugar Spike

In this weekend's Hot Clicks: A high school basketball announcer tries to blame his racism on diabetes, Nebraska looked into bailing out of a game in Norman and more.

Anthony Davis faces the Dallas Mavericks at the Staples Center
NBA

Anthony Davis Expected to Miss Lakers' Next Eight Games

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis will be reassessed in two weeks as he continues to recover from leg injuries suffered on Feb. 14.