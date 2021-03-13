Dick Vitale Was Convinced an Airball Was a Game-Tying Shot

Dick Vitale Mistakes Airball for Game-Tying Three in Alabama's Win vs. Tennessee

With the NCAA tournament just around the corner, game-tying shots with seconds left are bound to go in and make us all go wild.

But Dick Vitale decided to get excited for an airball instead.

With just six seconds left and three points separating Tennessee from Alabama, Tennessee's Victor Bailey Jr. launched a three-pointer that looked like it went in when it hit the net.

Vitale started cheering on national television because he thought the ball went in. If he were right, it would've tied the game.

The 81-year-old continued to yell over co-broadcaster Karl Ravech, who was trying to tell fans what really happened. Unfortunately for Vitale and Tennessee fans, it was an airball, thus ending the Vols' SEC tournament run.

Better luck next time, Dickie V.