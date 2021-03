NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Schedule: First Round

It's been a long time coming, but the wait is finally over: the NCAA women's basketball tournament returns on Sunday.

The first round tips off with 32 games spread across two days. Defending champion Baylor will be in action on Sunday, as does No. 1 overall seed Stanford. The first round will be held in venues across San Antonio, Austin and San Marcos, Texas.

The entire tournament will be broadcast on ESPN networks. Check out the full first round schedule below.

Sunday, March 21

Matchup: Iowa (5) vs. Central Michigan (12)

Region: River Walk

Time: Noon ET

TV channel: ESPN

Matchup: Virginia Tech (7) vs. Marquette (10)

Region: River Walk

Time: Noon ET

TV channel: ESPNU

Matchup: Oklahoma State (8) vs. Wake Forest (9)

Region: Alamo

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Matchup: Kentucky (4) vs. Idaho State (13)

Region: River Walk

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Matchup: Tennessee (3) vs. Middle Tennessee (14)

Region: River Walk

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Matchup: Michigan (6) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (11)

Region: River Walk

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Matchup: North Carolina State (1) vs. North Carolina A&T (16)

Region: Mercado

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Matchup: Baylor (2) vs. Jackson State (15)

Region: River Walk

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Matchup: Georgia Tech (5) vs. Stephen F. Austin (12)

Region: HemisFair

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNU

Matchup: Syracuse (8) vs. South Dakota State (9)

Region: River Walk

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Matchup: South Carolina (1) Mercer (16)

Region: HemisFair

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Matchup: Oregon State (8) vs. Florida State (9)

Region: HemisFair

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Matchup: UConn (1) vs. High Point (16)

Region: River Walk

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Matchup: West Virginia (4) vs. Lehigh (13)

Region: HemisFair

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNU

Matchup: South Florida (8) vs. Washington State (9)

Region: Mercado

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Matchup: Stanford (1) vs. Utah Valley (16)

Region: Alamo

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Monday, March 22

Matchup: Alabama (7) vs. North Carolina (7)

Region: HemisFair

Time: Noon ET

TV channel: ESPN

Matchup: Georgia (3) vs. Drexel (14)

Region: Alamo

Time: Noon ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Matchup: Rutgers (6) vs. BYU (11)

Region: Mercado

Time: Noon ET

TV channel: ESPNU

Matchup: Arkansas (4) vs. Wright State (13)

Region: Alamo

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Matchup: Arizona (3) vs. Stony Brook (14)

Region: Mercado

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Matchup: Indiana (4) vs. VCU (13)

Region: Mercado

Time: 2 p.m.

TV channel: ESPNU

Matchup: Maryland (2) vs. Mount St. Mary's (15)

Region: HemisFair

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Matchup: Gonzaga (5) vs. Belmont (12)

Region: Mercado

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Matchup: Northwestern (7) vs. UCF (10)

Region: Alamo

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNU

Matchup: Iowa State (7) vs. Michigan State (6)

Region: Mercado

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Matchup: Texas A&M vs. Troy (15)

Region: Mercado

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Matchup: Missouri State (5) vs. UC Davis (12)

Region: Alamo

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNU

Matchup: Louisville (2) vs. Marist (15)

Region: Alamo

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Matchup: Texas (6) vs. Bradley (11)

Region: HemisFair

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Matchup: UCLA (3) vs. Wyoming (14)

Region: HemisFair

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Matchup: Oregon (6) vs. South Dakota (11)

Region: Alamo

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

