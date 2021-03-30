Mulkey: NCAA Should 'Dump' COVID-19 Tests for Final Four

SI.com
Baylor Coach Kim Mulkey Says NCAA Should 'Dump' COVID-19 Testing for Final Four

Baylor women's basketball coach reacts during the Elite Eight matchup against UConn

Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey said Monday night the NCAA should "dump" COVID-19 testing ahead of the men's and women's Final Four.

Players and coaches have received daily PCR tests during the men's and women's NCAA tournaments. Players have also been wearing SafeTag devices in order to assist in contact tracing issues. But with the final games of the 2020-21 season on the horizon, Mulkey believes these protocols should be abandoned.

"I don't think my words matter, but after the games today tomorrow, there's four teams left I think on the men's side and the women's side," Mulkey said. "They need to dump the COVID testing.”

“Wouldn’t it be a shame to keep COVID testing and then you got kids that end up having tested positive or something, and they don't get to play in the Final Four?"

"So you need to just forget the COVID tests and let the four teams that are playing in each Final Four, go battle it out”

Mulkey tested positive for COVID-19 in January. UConn head coach Geno Auriemma tested positive for COVID-19 on March 15 before joining the Huskies for the Sweet 16.

Mulkey and the Bears exited the NCAA women's tournament on Monday night in a 69-67 loss to UConn. Baylor has reached the Final Four three times with Mulkey, winning the national title in 2005, 2012 and 2019. 

