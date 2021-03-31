SI.com
UConn Guard James Bouknight Declares for 2021 NBA Draft

UConn guard James Bouknight announced his decision to enter the 2021 NBA draft on Wednesday.

"The opportunity to play at the highest level of basketball has always been a dream of mine, and it's an opportunity that I can't pass up right now," Bouknight told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. "I feel like the pro game, with more open space on the floor, is ideal for my game."

Bouknight averaged 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in his sophomore season with UConn. He earned All-Big East honors after tallying seven 20-plus point games, including a 40-point effort against Creighton. UConn lost to Maryland in the first round of the 2021 NCAA men's tournament.

Bouknight currently sits at No. 6 on Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo's latest Big Board.

"[Bouknight] relies on strong instincts and advanced, acrobatic finishing skills to put pressure on the rim," Woo wrote in February. "He’s not very big for his position but compensates with explosiveness, and as a stellar athlete with tons of natural ability, needs to be taken seriously as a mid-lottery prospect due in part to a lack of great options."

"Bouknight’s competitive makeup and consistency at least point to a degree of useful floor."

The 2021 NBA draft will be held on July 29 at 8 p.m. ET. The draft lottery will be conducted on June 22.

