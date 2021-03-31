Stanford Freshman Ziaire Williams to Enter NBA Draft

SI.com
NCAAB
Final Four: UCLA Bruins vs Gonzaga Bulldogs
Final Four: UCLA Bruins vs Gonzaga Bulldogs

Stanford Forward Ziaire Williams Declares for NBA Draft

Stanford freshman Ziare Williams announced his decision to declare for the 2021 NBA draft on Wednesday.

"It's always been a dream and a goal for me to play at the next level," Williams wrote on Instagram. "I felt if I worked as hard as I possibly could, eventually God would make clear his plan for me and I should trust in that plan. With some reflection, discussion, and prayer, I feel like the time is right." 

In the post, Williams also said he plans on retuning to Stanford to finish his degree in order to fulfill a promise. 

"I still have intentions of coming back and earning my degree," Williams wrote. "I promised my mom that I would and I'll stay true to my word."

Williams averaged 10.7 points per game in his 20 games this season for the Cardinal. He was a five-star recruit before committing to Stanford after being named a McDonald's All-American in 2020. Stanford finished seventh in the Pac-12 in 2020–21 at 14–13.

The 2021 NBA draft will be held on July 29 at 8 p.m. ET. The draft lottery will be conducted on June 22.

