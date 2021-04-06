SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
What is the NBA potential of Iowa Hawkeyes Luka Garza?
What is the NBA potential of Iowa Hawkeyes Luka Garza?

Iowa's Luka Garza Wins Wooden Award, First Hawkeye to Earn Honor

Author:
Publish date:

Hawkeyes big man Luka Garza became Iowa's first winner of the John R. Wooden Player of the Year Award on Tuesday after his dominant 2020-21 season. 

"Winning the Wooden Award means so much to myself and my family," Garza said. " John Wooden was someone my grandfather was friends with, and someone who I was taught a lot about growing up. I studied the pyramid, and many of his books to try and become the teammate and player that could win a championship."

Garza completed the sweep of winning every major postseason award such as the Naismith Trophy, Associated Press College Basketball Player of the Year, Oscar Robertson Trophy, NABC Division I Player of the Year, Lute Olsen National Player of the Year and Sporting News National Player of the Year. 

The two-time Big Ten Player of the Year finished his Hawkeyes' career as Iowa's first unanimous consensus first-team All-American and led the team to 22 wins and third place finish in the regular season of the Big Ten conference. Garza led the nation in total points (747), player efficiency rating (35.84), 30-point games (8), field goals made (281) and 20-point performances with 22 this season. 

"I can't thank Coach McCaffrey an his staff enough for their role in helping me develop on and off the floor," Garza said. "I have had amazing teammates along the way, and I would not be here without them.

"I want to thank my family for their undying support of me throughout my career. I am so proud to bring this award to the University of Iowa for the first time."

Garza also ranked second nationally points per game (24.1) 11th in double-doubles (13 and broke the program's 32-year-old scoring record held by Roy Marble on Feb. 21. He finished his career at Iowa with 2,306 points. 

While leading the Hawkeyes to a No. 2 seed in the men's NCAA tournament before a second round upset loss to Oregon, Garza finished as the career scoring leader (2,306) at Iowa and seventh-best in Big Ten history. Iowa will retire his No. 55 jersey. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Luka Garza shoots in a Big Ten game
Play
College Basketball

Iowa's Luka Garza Wins Wooden Award

Garza completed the sweep of every major postseason award in winning the Wooden Award.

Nov 21, 2020; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron looks on during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
College Football

Orgeron Issues Statement About Guice, Won't Testify

Ed Orgeron detailed a 2017 phone call with a man about Derrius Guice's behavior in a statement to La. Senate committee.

Karl-Anthony Towns receives the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine
NBA

Karl-Anthony Towns Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

Karl-Anthony Towns battled COVID-19 in January and lost several family members to the virus.

Kevin Durant warming up.
NBA

Kevin Durant Likely to Return Wednesday; Harden Out

Durant hasn't appeared in a game since Feb. 13 and has only played in 19 of Brooklyn's 51 games.

Jan 9, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) rolls out of the pocket while pressured by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (22) during the second quarter at Lumen Field.
Play
NFL

Russell Wilson Assures Dunlap He's Returning to Seahawks

Despite being vocal about his frustrations with the Seahawks and releasing potential trade destinations, Russell Wilson might stay in Seattle for another season.

Phil Foden scores for Man City vs Dortmund
Play
Soccer

Man City Edges Dortmund on Foden's 1st-Leg Winner

Marco Reus's away goal looms large for Dortmund, as Man City seeks to get over the quarterfinal hump under Pep Guardiola.

larry-gluckman-rowing-1
Olympics

For Larry Gluckman the Result, Always, Was Secondary to the Process

Gluckman, who died at 72 last week, believed his job was more about creating good adults than rowing champions.

March Madness logo.
Play
College Basketball

NCAA May Use Single Site for Future Basketball Tourneys

Dan Gavitt said it could be possible to use one location in the later rounds of future men's NCAA tournaments.