Report: Davion Mitchell to Declare for NBA Draft

Baylor defeats Gonzaga to win first NCAA men's basketball title
Report: Baylor Guard Davion Mitchell to Declare for NBA Draft

Baylor guard Davion Mitchell is hiring an agent and will declare for the NBA draft, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Mitchell was a key player in Baylor's NCAA men's championship run and is a potential lottery pick. 

The 6'2" playmaker posted on Instagram but did not confirm or deny the report.

"In regards to my decision about the future, I would love to take this week and celebrate the first national championship at Baylor University with my teammates and coaches," Mitchell said in the post. "After next week's victory parade I will make decisions regarding my future. Please respect my privacy on this matter."

The junior had 15 points and five assists in his team's win over the previously undefeated Zags to help win the men's tournament for first time in program history. This past season, he averaged 14.0 points and 5.5 assists per game. 

He's also the first person to have 16 assists in the men's Final Four since Deron Williams accomplished the feat in 2006.

The deadline for early entrants to declare for the draft is May 30 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The lottery will be conducted on June 22 and will air on ESPN at 8:30 p.m. ET. 

The draft itself will be held on July 29 at 8 p.m. with the first round televised on ESPN and ABC. Both the draft and the combine will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

