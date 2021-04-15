SI.com
Best Moments From the 2021 Men's NCAA Tournament
Cincinnati Hires Wes Miller as Men's Basketball Coach

Cincinnati announced on Wednesday evening that it hired former UNC-Greensboro coach Wes Miller as its men's basketball coach.

His six-year contract is pending approval of the school's Board of Trustees. 

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be the head coach at the University of Cincinnati," Miller said in a press release. "I'm thankful for President Pinto and (AD) for bringing me into the Bearcats family. I am honored to lead such a storied program and excited to get to work. I also can't thank UNCG enough because I wouldn't be here without my players and athletic director Kim Record. This last decade coaching the Spartans has been extremely rewarding."

The 38-year-old accumulated a 185-135 (.578) record in 10 seasons with UNCG, leading the program to four Southern Conference regular season championships, two conference tournament championships and two NCAA tournament appearances. 

Miller played at North Carolina for three seasons, winning a national championship as a reserve guard in 2005. His name had previously been rumored as a candidate to replace Roy Williams.

"Wes Miller is one of the most outstanding young coaches in our game and what he did at UNC- Greensboro makes me believe he is THE most outstanding," Williams said in Cincinnati's announcement. "As a player at North Carolina he came closer to reaching his full potential than any player I've ever coached. His energy, his determination, his intelligence and his care for young people convinces me that he will continue at that level. I am so happy for him and the University of Cincinnati Basketball program and I look forward to being in the stands!"

Miller's hiring comes after Cincinnati fired John Brannen on April 9, a week after suspending him. The university had opened an investigation into allegations related to the program on March 26.

