Saban Nearly Trampled During Alabama's Spring Game

Nick Saban is notoriously serious when it comes to football, but Alabama's spring scrimmage brought out a different side of the head coach.

The 69-year-old, who was mic'd during the A-Day game, trolled his offense after a failed trick play. Junior wide receiver Slade Bolden, a former high school quarterback, faced pressure up the middle and released an ugly pass that fell short of his intended target.

“Slade, I can throw it behind my back better than that,” Saban said. “I can flip it behind my back …”

To add more chaos within Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Saban was nearly trampled during an interception in front of 47,218 fans. This marks the most fans at a sporting event in the U.S. since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If they run into me, it’s very similar to running into the goal post," Saban said after the game according to AL.com's Mike Rodak. "So it’s not a good choice and decision for them. They usually avoid me. I wear a [pink jacket] so they can see me for their safety, not mine."

Alabama isn't the first team to have fans at a game. MLB has allowed spectators in a limited capacity in 2021, most franchises allowing stadiums to be filled between 10 and 32%. The Texas Rangers are the only exception, who allowed full capacity with 38,238 fans on opening day.

Bryant-Denny Stadium normally holds 101,821 fans, but was opened at 50% capacity on Saturday. The spring game was not a sellout.

