Saban Nearly Trampled During Alabama's Spring Game

Was the 2020 College Football Season Worth It?
Nick Saban is notoriously serious when it comes to football, but Alabama's spring scrimmage brought out a different side of the head coach. 

The 69-year-old, who was mic'd during the A-Day game, trolled his offense after a failed trick play. Junior wide receiver Slade Bolden, a former high school quarterback, faced pressure up the middle and released an ugly pass that fell short of his intended target. 

“Slade, I can throw it behind my back better than that,” Saban said. “I can flip it behind my back …”

To add more chaos within Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Saban was nearly trampled during an interception in front of 47,218 fans. This marks the most fans at a sporting event in the U.S. since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If they run into me, it’s very similar to running into the goal post," Saban said after the game according to AL.com's Mike Rodak. "So it’s not a good choice and decision for them. They usually avoid me. I wear a [pink jacket] so they can see me for their safety, not mine."

Alabama isn't the first team to have fans at a game. MLB has allowed spectators in a limited capacity in 2021, most franchises allowing stadiums to be filled between 10 and 32%. The Texas Rangers are the only exception, who allowed full capacity with 38,238 fans on opening day

Bryant-Denny Stadium normally holds 101,821 fans, but was opened at 50% capacity on Saturday. The spring game was not a sellout. 

Apr 17, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama head coach Nick Saban arrives at the Denny Chimes on A-Day to speak at the ceremony enshrining the permanent captains from the 2020 and 2021 University of Alabama football teams.
