Report: Rangers to Allow Full Capacity for Opening Day

SI Insider: Astros Sign Jake Odorizzi After Framber Valdez's Injury
The Rangers will return to full capacity at Globe Life Field and allow 40,518 capacity on Opening Day, according to reports from The Athletic, The Dallas Morning News and MLB.com. The Rangers will also allow fans in their final two exhibition games before Opening Day, according to Levi Weaver of The Athletic.

There will be plans in place to have social-distanced sections and masks will be required.

In a release, the team announced that fans will be allowed to return and that all tickets must be accessed digitally, there will be cashless parking, no fan shuttles and no tailgating will be allowed. Globe Life Field staff will complete deep-cleaning of spaces during the game and no player autographs will be available, according to the release. 

No fans who have tested positive for COVID-19, who have experienced COVID-19 symptoms or who have been exposed to someone who contracted the virus will be allowed to enter the stadium. 

On March 2 Texas governor Greg Abbott issued several executive orders to reopen the state of Texas. One of those orders was the removal of the state-wide mask mandate. 

The Rangers are now the first MLB team to return to full capacity since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. No other Texas team, including the Astros, have made changes to their COVID-19 protocols after the reopening of Texas. 

The Rangers will host the Blue Jays in front of a packed crowd on April 5 at 4:05 p.m. ET.

