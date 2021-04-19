North Texas Signee And Two Others Killed in Shooting

Willie Simmons III, a North Texas football signee, was one of three people killed in a shooting on Sunday in an Austin, Texas, apartment complex. The Elgin (Texas) Independent School District confirmed his death in a statement.

Elgin ISD Superintendent Dr. Jodi Duron confirmed that one of the other victims in the shooting was Alyssa Broderick, who played on the school's girls basketball team. The third victim has been identified but their identity has not been made public.

“He was an exceptional young man and leader among his peers,” Duron said.

Simmons III signed with North Texas in December and was a three-star linebacker. Duron said the football team captain was also a National Honor Society member and “represented the very best of Elgin ISD.”

Police announced that Stephen Broderick, 41, has been arrested. Austin police interim chief Joseph Chacon told reporters that "the victims were all known to this suspect."

Broderick, a former deputy with the Travis County Sheriff's Office in Austin, was arrested on Monday at 8:30 a.m. on a warrant for capital murder. Broderick was arrested just outside of Manor, Texas, after multiple 911 calls were made, according to The Austin-American Statesman.

Broderick was arrested with a loaded pistol, Manor police said. On Sunday, Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza said Broderick was arrested in June for the alleged sexual assault of a child. He had been released on a $50,000 bond.