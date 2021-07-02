Master P's Son Signs $2M Deal After NIL Rule Change

Sports Illustrated home
Hercy Miller, Master P's Son, Signs $2 Million Deal After NIL Law Change

Hercy Miller, the son of rapper Master P, is cashing in on his college hoops career at Tennessee State before it even begins. 

As part of the NCAA's new name, image and likeness rules, Miller signed a four year, $2 million endorsement deal with tech company Web Apps America, Master P said. 

"This is gonna change the way college athletes want to stay in school," Master P told TMZ Sports

Miller, 19, transferred to Minnehaha Academy as a junior to play basketball. In the school's run to a Class 3A title this season, Miller scored 45 points in three state tournament games. Before choosing Tennessee State, an HBCU in Nashville, Miller received offers from other schools like USC, UCLA, Howard, LSU and Missouri. 

Miller said he plans to use the money to give back to his community, though he also told TMZ he's planning to purchase a Tesla. 

"It's a blessing and I learned from my dad, I'm gonna start off by giving back ti the community and everyone around me," Miller said. "I have a camp July 21 and I'm giving back to the kids. Giving school supplies."

Miller will begin playing for Tennessee State this fall. 

