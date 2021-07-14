Sports Illustrated home
Daily Cover: The New Era of College Sports is Here
Reggie Bush To Create Documentary On Losing Heisman Trophy

Former USC running back Reggie Bush will tell his side of the story on the NCAA's decision to vacate his 2005 Heisman Trophy Award.

The former NFL star announced a partnership with Believe Entertainment Group — the studio behind the Oscar-winning film “Dear Basketball" — on Wednesday to detail his story on the NCAA erasing him from the record books and losing his Heisman Trophy. 

Bush led USC to back-to-back national championships under then Trojans head coach Pete Carroll. He rushed for 3,169 yards while recording 1,301 receiving yards, 25 rushing touchdowns and 13 receiving touchdowns.

Bush was banned by the NCAA in 2010 for receiving impermissible benefits from a marketing agency while he was a student-athlete. Allegations arose that Bush and his family received nearly $300,000 in gifts.

As a penalty for Bush's actions at USC, his Heisman Trophy was vacated.

“After all these years I’m finally ready to tell my story, I hope this can help drive change with the next generation of student athletes,” Bush said in a statement. “We’re making some progress, but there’s still a long way to go.”

Reggie Bush Wants Heisman Trophy Back Under NCAA's New NIL Rules

June 10 marked the one year anniversary of Bush being welcomed back to USC after a decade-long ban by the NCAA. On July 1, Bush issued a statement saying he reached out to the Heisman Trust, detailing that his college records should be reinstated and that his Heisman should be "returned to him."

July 1 was also the first official day that college athletes could begin to make a profit from their name, image and likeness due to the NCAA approving the new NIL rules

Joe Pompliano of HuddleUp's estimated that Bush could have made between $4 to $6 million annually with the NCAA's new NIL rules.

Believe Entertainment has been in conversation with Bush for more than a year in creating the documentary.

“There is so much more to explore, and we all believe this documentary is going to resonate in a major way with young athletes and a very wide-reaching audience of both sports and non-sport fans,” said William H. Masterson III, co-founder, Believe Entertainment Group.

Bush will serve as executive producer of the documentary along with Believe’s Masterson, Dan Goodman, Brian Hunt & Denise White. 

More College Football:

