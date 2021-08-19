August 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGWhat's on TVSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Former Miami Player Arrested in Murder of Former Teammate Bryan Pata

Author:
Publish date:
miami-hurricanes-helmet

MIAMI (AP) — A former University of Miami football player was arrested Thursday in connection with the 2006 fatal shooting of his teammate Bryan Pata.

Rashaun Jones, 35, of Lake City, was arrested in Marion County on a first-degree murder warrant by Miami-Dade police and the U.S. Marshals Service, police spokesperson Alvaro Zabaleta said.

South Florida authorities didn’t immediately release details about what led them to suspect Jones, who played three seasons for the Hurricanes and was a teammate of Pata’s.

Pata, a 22-year-old, 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive lineman, was shot several times outside of his Kendall apartment the night of Nov. 7, 2006. Pata had been returning from campus in his black Infiniti. Some witnesses claimed to hear arguing and then gunshots. Despite having hundreds of dollars in his wallet, neither the car nor the cash were taken.

Jones was being held in Marion County, awaiting extradition to Miami-Dade. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney who could comment. Marion County is located about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northwest of Orlando.

YOU MAY LIKE

miami-hurricanes-helmet
College Football

Ex-Miami Player Arrested for Murder of Bryan Pata

Rashaun Jones was arrested Thursday in connection with the 2006 fatal shooting of his teammate Bryan Pata.

kristi-toliver-mavericks
NBA

Report: Mavs Hire Former WNBA Champion Kristi Toliver

Former WNBA star Kristi Toliver is heading to Dallas as an assistant coach after two seasons with the Wizards.

Screen Shot 2021-08-18 at 4.10.57 PM
Podcasts

Navigating the Free Agency Waters With Todd Ramasar

The NBA agent joins the ’Crossover Podcast’ to talk free agency, trades and tampering.

May 19, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) scramble for a loose ball in the fourth quarter of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Ranking the Western Conference Standings | The Open Floor Podcast

Who’s at the top of the food chain?

Dick Vitale asks for your support during the press conference at the 16th Annual Dick Vitale Gala held at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota, Friday evening May 7, 2021.
College Basketball

Dick Vitale Cancer Free After Melanoma Diagnosis

Dick Vitale said Thursday he is "cancer clear” ahead of the 2021-22 college basketball season.

Aubameyang-Arsenal-Lacazette
Soccer

Aubameyang, Lacazette Among Arsenal Players to Contract COVID-19

The two forwards were among four players to test positive, with Aubameyang potentially available to face Chelsea.

Ric Flair struts to the ring
Play
Wrestling

Ric Flair Continues to Seize Post-WWE Opportunities

Ric Flair is leading fans on a virtual tour of his home before ‘SummerSlam’ on Saturday.

Roman Reigns cuts a promo on SmackDown
Play
Wrestling

Roman Reigns Still Aims to Be a Source of Inspiration

“I’m blessed to be able to make that kind of difference in the world, which extends deeper than my career. That is the purpose in my life.”