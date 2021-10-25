October 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Arch Manning at the 2021 Manning Passing Academy
Arch Manning at the 2021 Manning Passing Academy
Publish date:
Player(s)
Kyle Hamilton

Notre Dame Gets Tough Injury News Ahead Of UNC Game

Author:

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton will miss this week's game against North Carolina due to a knee injury, coach Brian Kelly announced on Monday. The injury is not believed to be long-term and he will undergo further testing. 

Hamilton suffered the injury during the team's 31–16 win over UCLA on Saturday. Hamilton appeared to hyperextend his knee while making a tackle and limped off the field with help from Notre Dame staff. 

After the game, Kelly was optimistic about the injury's outlook and told reporters "things look pretty good." However, now it's unclear how long the Fighting Irish will be without their star defensive back. 

The junior out of Atlanta finished last season with 63 tackles in 11 games and continued his brilliance this year. In his seven appearances, he has 35 tackles and three interceptions on the season. He was also named a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, the award given to the top defensive back in college football. 

SI Recommends

No. 11 Notre Dame (6–1) will host UNC (4–3) Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET with the game being broadcasted on NBC. 

More College Football Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Kyle Hamilton with Notre Dame.
Play
College Football

Kyle Hamilton to Miss UNC Game With Knee Injury

Notre Dame star safety to miss Saturday night's game with a knee injury but coach Brian Kelly does not believe it is a long-term issue.

Henry33
Play
Betting

Week 7 Betting Recap: Bad Beats and Big Payouts

Betting on Derrick Henry backfired Sunday, while C.J. Uzomah provided some sizable payouts with two touchdowns.

matt-nagy-covid
NFL

Bears Coach Matt Nagy Tests Positive for COVID-19

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will run meetings that Nagy will not be able to attend.

Damien Priest poses with the U.S. title at SummerSlam
Play
Wrestling

WWE Releases Full 2022 Pay-Per-View Schedule

WWE is running more PPVs on Saturdays and more in stadiums than ever next year.

Zach Wilson
NFL

Here's The Play Zach Wilson Injured His PCL On Against The Patriots

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is reportedly expected to miss at least two weeks with a sprained PCL in his right knee.

Joe Burrow
Play
NFL

Joe Burrow Explains Why He's Unfazed by NFL Crowds

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been among the league's best players through seven weeks of the NFL season. He tells NBC Sports one reason why he's been so successful.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates against the LA Clippers during the fourth quarter at Chase Center.
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: First Impressions for All 30 Teams

Are the Warriors back? And how high can the Hornets climb?

tom-brady
Play
Extra Mustard

Tom Brady Shares Touching Moment With Young Fan Who Overcame Brain Cancer

Tom Brady visits fan who held up 'Tom Brady Helped Me Be Cancer" sign