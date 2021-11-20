Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Patrick Mahomes Reacts to C.J. Stroud's Dominant First Half for Ohio State

Author:

C.J. Stroud did himself a huge favor in the Heisman race with an incredible first half against No. 7 Michigan State—and he earned a NFL MVP as a fan along the way.

After Stroud threw for six touchdowns in leading No. 4 Ohio State to a 49–0 halftime lead, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was quick to tweet his praise. 

"6 TDS 400 yards 2 incompletions in the first half Lolol," the 2018 MVP posted. 

To be exact, Stroud threw 393 yards in the first half, but his six touchdowns and 29-for-31 passing proved to be just as impressive. 

SI Recommends

With such a stellar first-half showing, Ohio State passed its projected team total, which closed at 44.5 points at SI Sportsbook, in just the two quarters alone.  

On Senior Day in Columbus, receiver Chris Olave also put together a memorable afternoon. The senior broke David Boston's Ohio State record for career touchdown receptions with his 25th career touchdown. 

In total, Olave recorded 140 yards and two touchdowns in just the first half. However, it was Stroud who stole the show for the Buckeyes, who are ranked fourth in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

More College Football Coverage:

For more Ohio State coverage, head to Buckeyes Now.

YOU MAY LIKE

Lionel Messi scores for PSG
Soccer

Messi Scores Beauty for First Ligue 1 Goal With PSG

Lionel Messi is finally on the board for PSG in league play, breaking through with a great goal vs. Nantes.

o-hara
Soccer

Spirit Win First NWSL Title on O'Hara's Extra-Time Goal

Kelley O'Hara proved the hero for Washington with her extra-time goal in a win over Chicago.

Nov 20, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) celebrates his touch down with quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) in the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium.
College Football

Ohio State Embarrasses MSU in Building 49–0 Halftime Lead

C.J. Stroud threw for 393 yards and six touchdowns in the first half.

westbrook-schroeder
Extra Mustard

NBC Sports Boston Takes Shot At Russell Westbrook

Dennis Schröder put up 21 points against the Lakers on Saturday, but NBC Sports Boston stole the show in his post-game interview.

ben-roethlisberger
NFL

Roethlisberger Expected to Start vs. Chargers

The Steelers have activated quarterback Ben Roethlisberger from the COVID-19 list after last week's positive test.

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral vs. Kentucky
College Football

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Announces Saturday Is His Final Home Game

The star-signal caller appears to be headed to the NFL.

brian kelly
College Football

Report: Brian Kelly Will Return to Notre Dame Next Season

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly will be sticking around in South Bend.

Fantasy Football: Christian Kirk Week 11
Play
Fantasy

Week 11 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

With DeAndre Hopkins out, Christian Kirk will need to step up in a divisional matchup vs. the Seahawks.