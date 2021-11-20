C.J. Stroud did himself a huge favor in the Heisman race with an incredible first half against No. 7 Michigan State—and he earned a NFL MVP as a fan along the way.

After Stroud threw for six touchdowns in leading No. 4 Ohio State to a 49–0 halftime lead, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was quick to tweet his praise.

"6 TDS 400 yards 2 incompletions in the first half Lolol," the 2018 MVP posted.

To be exact, Stroud threw 393 yards in the first half, but his six touchdowns and 29-for-31 passing proved to be just as impressive.

With such a stellar first-half showing, Ohio State passed its projected team total, which closed at 44.5 points at SI Sportsbook, in just the two quarters alone.

On Senior Day in Columbus, receiver Chris Olave also put together a memorable afternoon. The senior broke David Boston's Ohio State record for career touchdown receptions with his 25th career touchdown.

In total, Olave recorded 140 yards and two touchdowns in just the first half. However, it was Stroud who stole the show for the Buckeyes, who are ranked fourth in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

