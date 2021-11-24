Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Michigan's Governor Trolls Ohio State With 'M' Day State Proclamation

Author:

With just a couple of days until The Game, tensions are running high from all parties involved with Ohio State and Michigan. But political parties were not expected to take part in the rivalry this year. Sure enough, the Wolverines have a powerful ally.

Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer declared Nov. 27, 2021 as "M" Day in the state of Michigan  ahead of the regular season finale this Saturday. In the official order, Whitmer took some not-so-subtle jabs at the Buckeyes.

"I, Gretchen WhitMer, governor of Michigan, do hereby proclaiM November 27th 2021 as "M" day in Michigan, and encourage all Michiganders to capitalize the letter M in all sentences," she wrote.

SI Recommends

In the certificate of proclamation, Whitmer explained that she's the mother of two Wolverines, hence her loyalty to the school, but she actually received her bachelor's degree from Michigan State. Don't look Wolverines, a Spartan is lending a helping hand. 

Kickoff between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Michigan is scheduled for 12 p.m. at Michigan Stadium. 

More College Football Coverage: 

For more Michigan news, head over to Wolverine Digest

YOU MAY LIKE

Sean Stewart
Play
College Basketball

Elite 2023 Forward Sean Stewart Remains a Hot Commodity for Top Colleges

Stewart recently took official visits to Stanford, Michigan, Georgetown, Ohio State and Duke.

Lamar Jackson throwing for the Ravens.
NFL

Lamar Jackson Returns to Practice Ahead of Week 12

Lamar Jackson is eyeing a return to the field in Baltimore on Sunday night.

Aaron Rodgers with the Packers.
NFL

Rodgers's 'COVID Toe' Comment Causing More Confusion

Rodgers made his weekly appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show," and made multiple comments about his ongoing toe issue.

nhl-power-rankings-andrei-svechnikov
NHL

Power Rankings: What Each Team Should Be Thankful For

From a sparkling new arena to a bold new jersey, from emerging young talents to reliable veterans—NHL teams have plenty to be grateful for this season.

Everson Griffen on the field.
NFL

Vikings Issue Statement on Everson Griffen After Posting a Video of Himself Holding a Gun

According to local police, Griffen called 911 early Wednesday morning, telling them he fired a weapon inside the residence.

Paul Heyman stands beside WWE universal champion Roman Reigns at Survivor Series
Play
Wrestling

Paul Heyman on Big E as WWE Champion: ‘I’m Beyond Impressed’

“I didn’t see that as a loss for Big E. I saw it as a magnificent victory. ... Big E stood tall and brought the fight to Roman Reigns.”

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88).
NFL

Dez on Jason Garrett: 'Never Respected His Philosophy'

The former Cowboys wide receiver was brutally honest after the Giants fired Garrett.

dick-vitale-college-basketball
College Basketball

Vitale Gets Ovation in First Game Since Cancer Diagnosis

It was an emotional scene in Las Vegas on Tuesday night.