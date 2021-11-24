With just a couple of days until The Game, tensions are running high from all parties involved with Ohio State and Michigan. But political parties were not expected to take part in the rivalry this year. Sure enough, the Wolverines have a powerful ally.

Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer declared Nov. 27, 2021 as "M" Day in the state of Michigan ahead of the regular season finale this Saturday. In the official order, Whitmer took some not-so-subtle jabs at the Buckeyes.

"I, Gretchen WhitMer, governor of Michigan, do hereby proclaiM November 27th 2021 as "M" day in Michigan, and encourage all Michiganders to capitalize the letter M in all sentences," she wrote.

In the certificate of proclamation, Whitmer explained that she's the mother of two Wolverines, hence her loyalty to the school, but she actually received her bachelor's degree from Michigan State. Don't look Wolverines, a Spartan is lending a helping hand.

Kickoff between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Michigan is scheduled for 12 p.m. at Michigan Stadium.

