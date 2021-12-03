Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Troy Names Kentucky Co-Defensive Coordinator Jon Sumrall as Head Coach

Author:

We have all seen the classic videos of coaches calling drafted players, but what about athletic directors calling their next head football coach?

Troy AD Brent Jones shared a clip of "the phone call that sealed the deal"—the moment he called Kentucky co-defensive coordinator Jon Sumrall to offer him the head coaching position with the Trojans. 

"That's outstanding, man," Sumrall said. "I don't think you understand how much this means to me."

SI Recommends

Sumrall coached at Troy from 2015 to 2018, serving as special teams coordinator and working with the linebackers. In 2017 as the assistant head coach, he helped lead the program to a team-record 11 wins. 

"Troy University and the Troy community left an indelible mark on our family," Sumrall said in the press release. "I am humbled and extremely grateful to [chancellor] Dr. Hawkins, [athletic director] Brent Jones and the entire selection committee for their trust in me to lead this storied football program. Ginny and I fell in love with Troy and can't wait to return home and reconnect with the tremendous fan base. Troy Football has a proud tradition of success, and I look forward to leading this program back to a championship level."

The 39-year-old replaces Chip Lindsey, who was fired in November after falling 15–19 while coaching at Troy and 5–6 this season.

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

ncaa-logo1
College Football

Report: NCAA Adds One-Time Replacement Bowl Game

The new addition allows for all 84 bowl-eligible teams to participate in postseason play.

Aug 30, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; United States women s national team forward Mallory Pugh (left) hugs Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) before a game against the Chicago White Sox at SunTrust Park.
Extra Mustard

Mallory Pugh, Dansby Swanson Announce Engagement

From the World Series and NWSL Championship game to a proposal, this power couple is taking 2021 by storm.

grizzlies-okc
NBA

Grizzlies Blow Out Thunder by NBA-Record 73 Points

Even without Ja Morant, Memphis could not stop scoring on Thursday night.

Aaron Rodgers and Antonio Brown
NFL

Why Antonio Brown Was Suspended But Aaron Rodgers Plays on

The Bucs wide receiver is out due to a fake COVID-19 vaccine card while the Packers quarterback faced a fine for attending a Halloween party.

Brian Kelly 2
Extra Mustard

Brian Kelly's Intro Video as LSU's Coach Used Old ND Videos

What a way to start the Brian Kelly era in Baton Rouge.

University of Michigan to honor Oxford High School victims in Big Ten Championship
College Football

Michigan to Honor Oxford HS Victims in Big Ten Title Game

Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Shilling were killed earlier this week after a school shooting that left seven others injured.

antonio-brown-accused-fake-vaccine-card-punishment
NFL

Antonio Brown Won't Challenge NFL's Suspension

Brown was suspended for the next three games without pay.

antonio-brown-vaccine-card-suspension
Play
NFL

Source: Brown's Fake Vaccine Card Listed Citrus County

The star receiver and his two teammates attempted to use cards from a part of Florida to which they had no connection. The league has cleared the Buccaneers of any wrongdoing.