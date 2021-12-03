We have all seen the classic videos of coaches calling drafted players, but what about athletic directors calling their next head football coach?

Troy AD Brent Jones shared a clip of "the phone call that sealed the deal"—the moment he called Kentucky co-defensive coordinator Jon Sumrall to offer him the head coaching position with the Trojans.

"That's outstanding, man," Sumrall said. "I don't think you understand how much this means to me."

Sumrall coached at Troy from 2015 to 2018, serving as special teams coordinator and working with the linebackers. In 2017 as the assistant head coach, he helped lead the program to a team-record 11 wins.

"Troy University and the Troy community left an indelible mark on our family," Sumrall said in the press release. "I am humbled and extremely grateful to [chancellor] Dr. Hawkins, [athletic director] Brent Jones and the entire selection committee for their trust in me to lead this storied football program. Ginny and I fell in love with Troy and can't wait to return home and reconnect with the tremendous fan base. Troy Football has a proud tradition of success, and I look forward to leading this program back to a championship level."

The 39-year-old replaces Chip Lindsey, who was fired in November after falling 15–19 while coaching at Troy and 5–6 this season.

