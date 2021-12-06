Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
NCAAF
Brent Venables Reveals Why He Turned Down the Auburn Job

Author:

New Sooners coach Brent Venables said that he didn't feel that Auburn was the right fit for him when he was being considered for the job last season.

At his introductory press conference in Norman, Okla., Venables said he was putting his daughter to sleep last month when he told her to "dream big, don't put limitations on yourself, don't let somebody tell you you can't accomplish something," per 247Sports

When his daughter inquired about the Auburn job in response, Venables says he was frank. 

"I had made reference that I was a little bit nervous," Venables said. "I really didn't think we had the alignment [at Auburn] that we have here. So I was a little bit nervous. I said I was scared for her."

Venables returns to Oklahoma, where he previously served as an assistant coach and defensive coordinator under Bob Stoops, after 10 years as Clemson's defensive coordinator. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Monday that he was "so excited for this opportunity" for Venables. 

On Monday, Venables also confirmed that he has spoken with star quarterback Caleb Williams. Oklahoma will play Oregon in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29 with Stoops leading the team as interim coach, before the Venables era officially begins. 

More College Football Coverage:

For more news on the Oklahoma Sooners, head over to All Sooners.

